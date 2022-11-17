Support for LAist comes from
Politics

Watch: Karen Bass Gives First Remarks After Historic Win in LA Mayor's Race

By  Josie Huang
Published Nov 17, 2022 11:09 AM
KAREN BASS PARTY
Congresswoman and Los Angeles Mayor-elect Candidate Karen Bass speaks on stage at the Los Angeles County Democratic Party Election Night party held at the Palladium in Hollywood, Nov. 8, 2022.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)
Topline:

Karen Bass will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city of Los Angeles. She gave her first remarks Thursday morning as mayor-elect at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

Watch:

Background: Bass, a Democrat, clinched the mayoral victory after Angelenos turned out in large numbers to vote in a contentious race that saw record-breaking spending by her rival, developer Rick Caruso. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon after vote count numbers released by the L.A. County Registrar showed her leading by more than 46,000 votes, or 53% of the ballots counted so far.

Go deeper: Karen Bass Will Be The Next Mayor Of Los Angeles. How Will She Lead The City?