Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 28 - Dec. 1

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Celebrate the holiday season at the Irwindale Speedway. Watch National Geographic documentaries or films hand-picked by MoMA. Attend a Star Wars-themed burlesque show. Listen to Everclear on its 30th-anniversary tour.



Monday, Nov. 28; 5 p.m.

Los Angeles County Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The holiday tree tradition returns in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Enjoy a performance from the Urban Voices Project and get there early for snow flurries and complimentary hot chocolate. Stay to view Grand Park’s Holiday Lights installations.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 28 - Thursday, Dec. 1

National Geographic Documentary Films Spotlight 2022

Aero Theatre - 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Los Feliz Theatre - 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

The American Cinematheque spotlights the latest features from National Geographic Documentary Films in this free series. Films include the story of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft in Fire of Love; the battle for the Amazon Rainforest in The Territory; the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan in Retrograde; and the complexity of the American people and their flag in The Flagmakers. Free popcorn and soda, courtesy of National Geographic.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 30; 7:30 p.m.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The MoMA Contenders series returns to the Hammer, screening important and groundbreaking films before the upcoming awards season. Screenings include introductions and post-screening conversations with filmmakers, cast and other guests. The series kicks off this week with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, written and directed by Rian Johnson who introduces the film.

COST: $20 general admission; MORE INFO

Zoo Lights at the L.A. Zoo holds a sensory-inclusive night this week. ( Jamie Pham)

Wednesday, Nov. 30; 6 - 10 p.m.

Sensory-Inclusive Zoo Lights

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

The Zoo hosts a sensory-friendly version of the Animals Aglow experience, designed for guests who would like a sensory-supportive environment. This includes smaller crowds, quieter music volume, sensory bags available for checkout with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads. Guests will also be able to exit and reenter the event and attend an online Social Story that provides a preview of what to expect at the event.

COST: $27 - $34; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 30; 7 - 10 p.m.

Celebrate Here & Now

ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda St., Suite 120, downtown L.A.

Attend the A+D Museum’s annual gala fundraiser that promises to be a joyful celebration of the present, the possibilities and shared experiences. The party includes food, drinks and a famed silent auction with one-of-a-kind pieces created specifically for Here & Now.

COST: $200 (discounted tickets available for students); MORE INFO

'Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical,' a boy band holiday parody opens for a limited run in L.A. this week. (Matt Kamimura)

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Sunday, Dec. 11 (select dates)

Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical

The Actors Company

916 N Formosa Ave., Fairfax

This boy band holiday musical parody blends It’s a Wonderful Life with … * NSYNC. It’s Christmas Eve 2009 and Chris Kirkpatrick from the boy band has a decision to make. The show features 12 original songs, with music by Valen Shore with book and lyrics by Zlizon Zatta and Shore, who also direct the production. Attendees are welcome to attend A Boy Band Christmas Party next door following each performance. Facemasks required indoors at all times.

COST: $45; MORE INFO

Debbie Allen Dance Academy presents its 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' from Dec. 1 – 4 in Redondo Beach. (Courtesy of Debbie Allen Dance Academy)

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Sunday, Dec. 4

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach

Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) presents its award-winning production of the reimagined holiday classic. DADA’s version begins on Christmas Eve as the Johnsons host a grand party. Young Kara receives a Nutcracker filled with her favorite: hot chocolate. When she falls asleep that night, her journey begins as the Nutcracker comes alive. This year, guests can extend their Nutcracker experience before each matinee performance at Kara's Tea ($30, sold separately). The tea includes storytelling with Debbie Allen, catered tea, photos with cast members and a chance to win the Fairy Queen's pointe shoes.

COST: Tickets start at $75; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Thursday, Dec. 22; 5 - 7 p.m. (select nights)

Casa Lumina Holiday Walk

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente

Explore the South Orange County cultural destination with a walk through the gardens and historic home. The night includes live music, holiday sights and hot cocoa.

COST: Free - $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m.

A Drag Queen Christmas

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

For the 8th consecutive year, Murray & Peter present your fav queens performing live on stage. The all-ages event is hosted by Nina West and Trinity the Tuck. VIP and meet & greet tickets are also available.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience

Irwindale Speedway & Event Center

500 Speedway Dr., Irwindale

The immersive and interactive holiday lighting extravaganza returns to the racetrack for the third year. But for the first time, it’s entirely walkable. Guests can explore Christmas and holiday-themed vignettes at their own pace and leisure.

COST: $19 for kids, from $29 for adults; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m.

Everclear

Whisky A Go Go

8901 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Bust out those old flannels and watch the power-pop trio celebrate its 30th anniversary. Sponge opens.

COST: $40 - $1,000; MORE INFO

'The Empire Strips Back' is a burlesque show parody of the 'Star Wars' empire. (Courtesy of The Empire Strips Back)

Ongoing

The Empire Strips Back

Montalbán Theatre

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

Get ready for Jedi mind tricks and lightsabers as you’ve never seen before in this unauthorized burlesque parody of the Star Wars universe. The show features scantily clad Star Wars characters performing in a show that combines striptease, song, dance and humor.

COST: Tickets start at $44; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Let the cheesy holiday movies begin! The great Dolly Parton returns to TV in this holiday-themed musical movie. Filmed and set at the Dollywood amusement park in her home state of Tennessee, Parton stars in this star-studded affair as herself, prepping for the filming of a network special. She’s visited by Three Wise Mountain Men along the way to find the true spirit of Christmas. She sings and/or dances along with Wilie Nelson, Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and others. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas airs on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Bridgetown Roti presents 'Black Panther'-inspired dishes at Franny's at the Academy Museum for one-night only. (Courtesy of Bridgetown Roti)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

