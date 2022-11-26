Support for LAist comes from
News

A Song Might Help Kids Dealing With The Stress Brought By The Holidays

By  Robert Garrova
Published Nov 25, 2022 5:00 PM
A young girl with brown hair stands triumphantly with hands at her hips. Cartoon dragon wings in purple and green sprout up behind her.
A promotional photo from First5 CA's 'Dragon Song' campaign
(Courtesy First5 CA)
Topline:

‘The Dragon Song’ from First5 CA aims to teach kids deep breathing techniques, which numerous studies have shown can balance the nervous system and help regulate emotions.

Why It Matters: Dr. Angelo Williams, chief deputy director for First5 CA, says the holidays can sometimes be stressful for the whole family and kids pick up on that, too. It’s part of the reason the group that supports early child development produced ‘The Dragon Song’ to give kids and parents an easy way to practice breathing techniques when emotions get overwhelming.

How Does It Work?: “Contemporary research shows that changing breathing patterns can help regulate emotions. I’ve got a two-year-old and we use the song. It’s a way of starting a conversation with our toddler as well,” Williams told LAist.

