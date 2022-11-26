A Song Might Help Kids Dealing With The Stress Brought By The Holidays

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

‘The Dragon Song’ from First5 CA aims to teach kids deep breathing techniques, which numerous studies have shown can balance the nervous system and help regulate emotions.





Why It Matters: Dr. Angelo Williams, chief deputy director for First5 CA, says the holidays can sometimes be stressful for the whole family and kids pick up on that, too. It’s part of the reason the group that supports early child development produced ‘The Dragon Song’ to give kids and parents an easy way to practice breathing techniques when emotions get overwhelming.

How Does It Work?: “Contemporary research shows that changing breathing patterns can help regulate emotions. I’ve got a two-year-old and we use the song. It’s a way of starting a conversation with our toddler as well,” Williams told LAist.

