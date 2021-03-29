FEMA-Operated Vaccine Sites Will Close

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month.

The announcement comes shortly before the state makes everyone 16-and-older eligible for a shot.

Dr. Paul Simon, L.A. County's Chief Science Officer, said that with vaccine eligibility expanding, there will be a need to replace the FEMA site at Cal State L.A. that's closing.

“There are plans underway to figure out the best way to preserve that pod, or we might break it into smaller community sites,” he said. “We in no way want to scale back vaccination infrastructure.”

The two FEMA-operated vaccine sites opened in L.A and Oakland in February for an eight-week pilot program. That program concludes on April 11.

During the final two weeks of operation the sites will switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, so that people do not have to sign up for a second dose elsewhere.