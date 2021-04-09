About the Show
Growing up, I was taught to say that I was “ok” when I really wasn’t. Mental health just wasn’t something that anyone in my family or community talked about or even had access to. Yet pretty much everyone was affected by it.
Today, young people of color are disproportionately affected by mental health issues and are not getting the resources they need, and I want to change that.
And this is why this podcast exists.
Yeah No, I’m Not Ok, my new podcast made in collaboration with LAist Studios, is here to open up the conversation about mental health. Every week we will explore issues that youth face all over the world (addiction, depression, anxiety, suicide, radical self love, and much much more) through conversations with friends, colleagues, activists, artists and health care professionals, all people who have gone through something life-changing and are now healing from it.
We want to start a mental health revolution. A movement that can start by talking about how we feel. One where we’re not ashamed of our own human experience.
What will feel like simple conversations among friends will really become a complex narrative of what is happening right now, especially to young people of color. With a real and emotional sound and few easy answers, Yeah No, I’m Not Ok will hopefully become a critical show in a critical time, a place for you to bring your complicated feelings and spend time with people who are rooting for you.
– Diane Guerrero
This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
Funding provided by:
Yeah No, I’m Not OK Newsletter
-
The Black Lives Matter International Ambassador on the power of trusting that you are doing the thing that's right over doing the thing that’s popular.
-
René Pérez Joglar AKA Residente tells Diane how he stays centered and creative during even the hardest of times.
-
Demi is revisiting her nearly fatal overdose in a new documentary, Dancing With The Devil, telling the story on her own terms. She tells us what gets her up in the morning and explains the importance of self-care and how it might also help you.
-
Diane and Eric talk about therapy, meditation and making sure that you put your mental health first.
-
Dascha and Diane talk about what it meant to come up together as actors and Latinx artists. They also discuss their personal experiences with body image and what it means to continuously choose to embrace what is uniquely yours.
-
Karla shot to fame when she wrote an essay about being an undocumented student at Harvard. But instead of book deals, she looked for more meaning in writing and exploring her identity. Along the way, she learned more about herself and tells Diane how the correct diagnoses, therapy, strict personal boundaries, and self-acceptance have all changed her life for the better.
-
52:52Who is Diane Guerrero and why is she talking about mental health? In this episode, we learn more about Diane’s personal experience and her commitment to making mental health a priority in communities nationwide, especially communities of color. Then for the very first time, Diane sits down with her big brother Eddie to have an honest conversation about their family history of addiction, anxiety, and depression.