About the Show

Growing up, I was taught to say that I was “ok” when I really wasn’t. Mental health just wasn’t something that anyone in my family or community talked about or even had access to. Yet pretty much everyone was affected by it.

Today, young people of color are disproportionately affected by mental health issues and are not getting the resources they need, and I want to change that.

And this is why this podcast exists.

Yeah No, I’m Not Ok, my new podcast made in collaboration with LAist Studios, is here to open up the conversation about mental health. Every week we will explore issues that youth face all over the world (addiction, depression, anxiety, suicide, radical self love, and much much more) through conversations with friends, colleagues, activists, artists and health care professionals, all people who have gone through something life-changing and are now healing from it.

We want to start a mental health revolution. A movement that can start by talking about how we feel. One where we’re not ashamed of our own human experience.

What will feel like simple conversations among friends will really become a complex narrative of what is happening right now, especially to young people of color. With a real and emotional sound and few easy answers, Yeah No, I’m Not Ok will hopefully become a critical show in a critical time, a place for you to bring your complicated feelings and spend time with people who are rooting for you.

– Diane Guerrero

This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Funding provided by: