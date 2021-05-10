Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Podcasts Yeah No, I'm Not OK
Cristela Alonzo on How You Can’t Buy Self Care
Yeah No hero
Yeah No, It's Not OK
1:24:31
Cristela Alonzo on How You Can’t Buy Self Care
Cristela Alonzo talks about getting a show, losing a show, getting help and moving forward.

More mental health support (via text) can be found at: https://www.crisistextline.org/

Additional Information on depression and anxiety can be found here: https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Depression

For more resources on addiction or to get help, please visit: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of new episodes with a note from Diane, recommendations from listeners and our team, and listener stories. Sign up at laist.com/newsletters

Sponsors include:

Better Help and YNINO listeners get 10% off their first month at BetterHelp.com/notok

For 50% off your first Care/of order, go to TakeCareOf.com and enter code notok50.

Free one-month trial- Headspace.com/NOTOK with access to Headspace’s full library of meditations for every situation.

Feals.com/notok and you’ll get 50% off your first order with free shipping.

This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.