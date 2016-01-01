Diane Guerrero is a Series Regular on DC Universe/HBO Max’s DOOM PATROL. She plays “Crazy Jane,” the most powerful member of the band of outcast superheroes. An unlikely and unstable hero, Crazy Jane suffers from the world’s most severe case of multiple personality disorder, and each of her 64 distinct personas comes with a different a superpower.

She is also known for her roles as “Sofia” on the CBS comedy SUPERIOR DONUTS, “Maritza Ramos” on Netflix’s series ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (for which she received THREE Screen Actors Guild awards) and as "Lina" on CW's, JANE THE VIRGIN.

Diane can be seen next in the Sundance bound Sony feature film BLAST BEAT, starring opposite the Arias brothers, Wilmer Valderrama and Daniel Dae Kim. The film is helmed by Variety’s 10 directors to watch, Esteban Arango.

She was nominated for the 34th Imagen Awards, is the winner of the Lupe Ontiveros Indomitable Spirit Award by the National Hispanic Media Coalition and Variety had named her one of the top 10 Latina actresses to watch: Variety's Top Ten Latinas.

She is an advocate for mental health and immigration issues and has published books about these topics.

