What You Need To Know Today: Voting On The “Mansion Tax”, LA Cold Front, Bruce’s Beach History

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



Good morning, L.A. It’s Wednesday, November 2.

Today in How To LA: Exploring LA’s “mansion tax”, preparing for a cold front; plus, the history of Bruce’s Beach.

Homelessness is one of the top issues that city officials and advocates are working to tackle through ballot initiatives this election season. One is Measure LH . Another is Measure ULA, also known as the “mansion tax”.

Here’s what you should know about ULA: city officials are asking voters whether or not to add a new tax on the sale or transfer of real estate worth over $5 million to help fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs. Property between $5 million to $10 million would be subject to a 4% tax rate, while property valued at $10 million or more would be taxed at 5.5%.

So what would happen if voters say yes?



The city would impose a new tax on the sale of properties valued at $5 million or more in order to fund affordable housing and homelessness programs.

What would happen if voters say no?



The city would not impose a new tax on property sales of $5 million or more in order to fund affordable housing and homelessness programs.

Proponents of Measure ULA include homeless service providers, affordable housing developers and labor unions who argue the extra funds from such a tax are needed to help reduce the number of people living on the streets. Those against the bill include real estate agents. Opponents argue that L.A. has already voted on other measures to help fund housing and services for the unhoused and they question whether another funding measure is needed.

Neither of the mayoral candidates, Rick Caruso or Karen Bass, have expressed support for Measure ULA. According to the L.A. Times , Caruso and Bass have each made statements saying there needs to be an element of trust in the government’s ability to spend funds on the housing crisis “effectively and efficiently”.

I know. I got your head spinning about this measure on the ballot. Read the Voter Game Plan breakdown on Measure ULA to learn more about the history behind it and the potential financial impact.

Key Dates to Remember:

Nov. 8: Election Day and deadline to return your vote-by-mail ballot.

Speaking of countdowns…we are at the HALFWAY point of our fundraising challenge! ANY amount could help this daily morning newsletter and LAist’s journalism survive and thrive. Seriously, like even a $5 donation could help us. That’s less than a horchata latte at Tierra Mia (yes, that is my favorite coffee drink).

We want to continue to give you reliable reporting and we don’t believe in hiding the important info you need behind a paywall.

That’s our plan here at LAist, we want to help our city flourish. We can’t do it without you, friend. Join us today as financial partners in any amount during our fall fundraiser, you'll help us tell great L.A. stories that need to be heard.

Jeanette from Santa Ana realizes the importance of this journalism:

"I am worried about journalism honesty. I like how you are connected to my birth city. I love Los Angeles and want it to continue to thrive. The diversity I grew up with was wonderful." — Jeanette, Santa Ana

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.



The News You Need After You Stop Hitting Snooze

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!



Wait! One More Thing...How Bruce's Beach Was Stolen...And How The Black Family That Owned It Got It Back.

A person reads a plaque at Bruce's Beach park on April 20, 2021 in Manhattan Beach, California. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

As a former history teacher, I thoroughly enjoy it when I get to read a longform story on something that I knew very little about. For today’s trip back into the past, I’m taking you to the early 1900s to meet Charles and Willa Bruce, owners of Bruce’s Beach. You might be familiar with their story by now. The Bruces were a Black couple who moved to L.A. from Albuquerque and opened up a spot on the shore to give Black Californians a place to experience leisure and paradise. Bruce’s Beach was a popular spot for folks to swim, sunbathe and have a bite to eat. It was such a great time it inspired other Black families brought nearby lots.

But, as Hadley Meares wrote in her article about the Bruce Beach’s history , they faced discriminatory policies and racism from white real estate agents and residents, KKK members, the police and Manhattan Beach officials. Eventually, Bruce’s Beach, a safe haven for many Black folks who traveled west for a better life, was taken, rather questionably, through eminent domain for a park that wasn’t built until decades later.

Racism and fear drove the Bruces from that property. But, as you may know by now, nearly 100 years later, descendants of the Bruce family have gotten the land back.

Here’s Kavon Ward, a Manhattan Beach resident who founded Justice for Bruce’s Beach and advocated for its return to the Bruce family.

"I have mixed emotions when I'm there. When I'm looking straight ahead at the water and I am feeling that breeze, and I'm listening to the waves crash on the shore, I feel amazing and tranquil. But then I look and see that there's no one who looks like me there. And then I look at the homes surrounding the park. I get angry. Because this could have been the Bruces'. It could have been all these other black people's who bought in that community, and had it stripped away from them.”

— Kavon Ward

This is just one story about the difficulties of obtaining generational wealth for Black families and the pain that often comes when racism shuts the door on one’s future in this country. Read more about the history of Bruce Beach’s history here.