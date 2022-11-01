Brace Yourself For A Cold Front Bringing Rain, Snow And Possible Problems Along The Grapevine

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Los Angeles County will see some wind and a bit of rain starting Tuesday night. The cold front is expected to last until Friday morning, bringing up to a quarter-inch of rain in some areas — and up to two inches of snow in the mountains.

What can we expect? Possible travel delays through the Grapevine on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service advises motorists to avoid traveling in the overnight and morning hours because of the possibility of snow as temperatures drop.

Why it's unusual: "It's a little early in the season, perhaps for most people to think about [travel problems]," said Dave Bruno, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "Sometimes that first storm catches people off guard."

Planning on going through the Interstate 5 #TejonPass #Grapevine Wednesday or Thursday? Snow is possible = Delays. Best to travel in the afternoon or evening hours, avoid overnight and morning. @CaltransDist7 @CaltransHQ #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/4bZnkjguAs — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 31, 2022

What's next: Expect winds to pick up Wednesday evening into Thursday.