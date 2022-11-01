Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Brace Yourself For A Cold Front Bringing Rain, Snow And Possible Problems Along The Grapevine

By  Nate Perez
Published Nov 1, 2022 12:58 PM
A map of Southern California shows light to dark shades of green indicating rain is likely across entire region
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain across a wide area of Southern California starting Tuesday through Thursday.
(Courtesy National Weather Service)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Los Angeles County will see some wind and a bit of rain starting Tuesday night. The cold front is expected to last until Friday morning, bringing up to a quarter-inch of rain in some areas — and up to two inches of snow in the mountains.

What can we expect? Possible travel delays through the Grapevine on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service advises motorists to avoid traveling in the overnight and morning hours because of the possibility of snow as temperatures drop.

Why it's unusual: "It's a little early in the season, perhaps for most people to think about [travel problems]," said Dave Bruno, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "Sometimes that first storm catches people off guard."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What's next: Expect winds to pick up Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Related Stories