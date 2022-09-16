What You Need To Know Today: Sending A Son To College, Arrests Made In High School Overdose Death, City Council Wants To Require Cooler Rental Units.

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, September 16.

Today in How to LA: How fathers can build relationships with sons as they go off to college, City Council moving to require cooling systems in rental units, listener recommendations for best outdoor spaces in the city.

I’ll never forget when my mom dropped me off at college. With all my luggage in tow, we drove an hour away to Indiana University. While she cried, I waved goodbye enthusiastically. I couldn’t wait to leave the nest and explore life on my own. I was just one of many young women, thanks to progressive civil rights legislation, who could attend a university without legal discrimination. But right now, me and my ladies are attending college way more than young men and we’re outpacing them in graduation too.

Last year, my colleague Adolfo Guzman-Lopez reported that fewer Black and Latino men are staying enrolled in college. He quoted Adrian Huerta, a University of Southern California education researcher, who cited a 7-10% drop at universities across the country, if not higher at some schools.

Now, it’s time for Adolfo’s son Jordan to go off to school, and for Adolfo to explain to him the challenges that may come.

For his latest story, Adolfo reflects on his and his first-born son’s new chapter , and interviews other fathers about what it’s like to release a once baby bird out of the nest. He addresses the fear and anxiety dads experience when transitioning into a new role. What used to be the fatherly role of taskmaster, chief financial officer or provider, has become “confidant”, “guiding voice” and “encourager of the son’s socio-emotional well-being,” Adolfo writes.

Then there’s the task of preparing your child to be on their own. Lawrence Bradford’s son Miles is going to UC Berkeley. Miles still expects support from his dad in the form of check ups to make sure he’s still on track.

“I would assume he's definitely going to make sure to check up on me, make sure I'm good. And make sure I'm, you know, eating right, make sure I'm getting my homework done and stuff like that,” Miles says.

For the elder Bradford, he wants his son to be smart about alcohol, dating and romance. But there’s an added stress when your son is a child of color. Miles is Black so interactions with police is also an important topic on the list. He sat Miles down to talk to him about it all.

Adolfo’s latest article has more stories like this one. He offers anecdotes, research and tips on how fathers can build on this new relationship with their sons as they prepare for college. Read it here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

The News You Need After You Stop Hitting Snooze

Wait! One More Thing...Tell Us About Your Favorite Outdoor Spaces in LA

Rancho Palos Verdes, California (LAist / Caroline Champlin )

As you likely know by now, I am in my happy place when I am outside being active. We know that’s the case with many of you, too. That’s why we asked our newsletter readers to tell us about their favorite spots to spend time outside in L.A. As we head into a weekend without a heat wave or a hurricane, we wanted to share some of their suggestions:

Palos Verdes has beautiful bluffs that overlook the ocean. I love taking long walks in the evenings – Lyn W.

We really enjoyed the hike up to the Wisdom Tree . You can see a nearly 360 [degree] view from downtown L.A., to the ocean, around to the valley. From there, you can also hike over to the Hollywood sign. And tourists will love being able to point out where they’ve been anytime you see views of the Hollywood sign. – Janet C.

But if you want to adventure farther north into L.A. County, Janet says:

My boys and I love Vasquez Rocks . It’s such a unique spot with lots of movies filmed there. Almost feels like being in Southern Utah.

Andy K. offers this idea for a hangout:

Wattles Park is pretty great for a picnic with friends.

These are only a few of the great suggestions we received—Thank you to everyone who wrote in to us!

Not only do we plan to share these suggestions in the newsletter, but we also hope to spotlight some of these places in our How to LA podcast .

We know there are so many more outdoor spots all over L.A. County. Share your favorite here and we might feature it!