Former USC Dean Agrees To Plead Guilty To $100K Bribe Of Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas

Topline:

A former USC dean has agreed to plead guilty to bribing suspended L.A. City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas

The details: Federal prosecutors say Marilyn Flynn, 83, will admit she bribed Ridley-Thomas — when he was an L.A. County supervisor and she was a dean in the university's School of Social Work — by funneling $100,000 from his campaign account through the university and into his son’s nonprofit.

Alleged quid pro quo: Prosecutors say Ridley-Thomas then voted to give a lucrative county contract to USC’s School of Social Work.

What's the plea deal: Flynn’s plea deal calls for her to pay a $100,000 fine and spend 10 years in home confinement.

What's next: Ridley-Thomas is charged with bribery and other crimes and has denied all charges. He is due to be tried in November.

