Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

Former USC Dean Agrees To Plead Guilty To $100K Bribe Of Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas

By  Nick Roman
Published Sep 16, 2022 8:00 AM
The top of a plea agreement court document
(Courtesy U.S. District Court for the Central District of California)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

A former USC dean has agreed to plead guilty to bribing suspended L.A. City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas

The details: Federal prosecutors say Marilyn Flynn, 83, will admit she bribed Ridley-Thomas — when he was an L.A. County supervisor and she was a dean in the university's School of Social Work — by funneling $100,000 from his campaign account through the university and into his son’s nonprofit.

Alleged quid pro quo: Prosecutors say Ridley-Thomas then voted to give a lucrative county contract to USC’s School of Social Work.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What's the plea deal: Flynn’s plea deal calls for her to pay a $100,000 fine and spend 10 years in home confinement.

What's next: Ridley-Thomas is charged with bribery and other crimes and has denied all charges. He is due to be tried in November.

Read more:

Related Stories