The Tough Task Of Vaccinating LA's Homeless Residents

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

Los Angeles County health officials have started tackling the complicated task of distributing vaccines to the tens of thousands of people who live in shelters, encampments, and vehicles.

Since early February, county officials have been collaborating with local service providers and healthcare partners to provide a patchwork of pop-up clinics and mobile vaccination sites.

One area that's being prioritized is Skid Row, where several shelters struggled to contain an outbreak of cases earlier this year.

READ THE FULL STORY:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.