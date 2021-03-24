The Tough Task Of Vaccinating LA's Homeless Residents
Los Angeles County health officials have started tackling the complicated task of distributing vaccines to the tens of thousands of people who live in shelters, encampments, and vehicles.
Since early February, county officials have been collaborating with local service providers and healthcare partners to provide a patchwork of pop-up clinics and mobile vaccination sites.
One area that's being prioritized is Skid Row, where several shelters struggled to contain an outbreak of cases earlier this year.
