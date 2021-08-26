Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Torrance All-Stars Still Eliminated From the Little League World Championship

By  Lita Martinez
Published Aug 26, 2021 1:48 PM
Two men in silhouette are shown from behind as they watch a baseball game. It is night and the field, in the background, is lit with stadium lights.
A general view as the Cleveland Indians play against the Los Angeles Angels in the 2021 Little League Classic at Bowman Field on August 22, 2021 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
(Patrick Smith
/
Getty Images North America)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The All-Star Little League team from Torrance is likely still feeling some heartache this morning after they were eliminated from the World Series yesterday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team lost 4 to 2 to Hamilton, Ohio.

The local players became the first L.A. County team in nearly 30 years to earn a trip to Williamsport, Penn., where the league’s World Series is held, when they beat the team from Petaluma, Calif. earlier this month.

They went on to beat the team from Hooksett, New Hampshire 10-4, and score another win against the team from Hamilton, Ohio 9-0.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

During Wednesday’s game against Sioux Falls, the South Dakota pitcher Gavin Weir threw out 83 pitches to beat Torrance 1-0. It was Weir's fourth no-hitter of the summer.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories