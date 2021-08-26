Torrance All-Stars Still Eliminated From the Little League World Championship

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The All-Star Little League team from Torrance is likely still feeling some heartache this morning after they were eliminated from the World Series yesterday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team lost 4 to 2 to Hamilton, Ohio.

The local players became the first L.A. County team in nearly 30 years to earn a trip to Williamsport, Penn., where the league’s World Series is held, when they beat the team from Petaluma, Calif. earlier this month.

They went on to beat the team from Hooksett, New Hampshire 10-4, and score another win against the team from Hamilton, Ohio 9-0.

During Wednesday’s game against Sioux Falls, the South Dakota pitcher Gavin Weir threw out 83 pitches to beat Torrance 1-0. It was Weir's fourth no-hitter of the summer.

Gavin Weir struck out 14 to lock down a 1-0 win that vaults South Dakota's Sioux Falls Little League into the Tom Seaver bracket Championship at 12:30 ET Saturday on ABC. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/NpcApy4ZH4 — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2021