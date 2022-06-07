Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

These Groups Don't Agree With The Summit of the Americas — So They're Holding Their Own

By  Zoe Kurland
Published Jun 7, 2022 6:00 AM
Among a crowd of people, a large white flowing banner in the air held by two people reads, "The People's Summit For Democracy," in blue and red, while other poster and picket signs are waving in the air around it
The People's Summit for Democracy marches during International Worker's Day on May 1, 2022.
(The People's Summit for Democracy
/
Instagram )
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The 9th Summit of the Americas has leaders from the western hemisphere convening to discuss key issues such as immigration rights and climate change.

However, critics call it the "Summit of Exclusion" —because Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela weren't invited by the U.S. to the event, which is being held at the LA Convention Center downtown from Wednesday to Friday this week.

While President Joe Biden will be hosting the gathering of regional leaders, the People’s Summit seeks to “ensure the voice of voices of the poor and working people across the hemisphere are heard.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

Angelica Salas, the Director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), says their event aims to highlight topics and groups likely left out from the Summit of the Americas.

"The idea is to ensure that other issues about economics, about worker rights, and labor protections, the rights of women, that all of this is lifted up and discussed, and that our proposals have solutions to these issues are also discussed."

The summit will have workshops, music performances from local artists, an exhibition of artwork, and panels with community organizers.

The organizers will also march to the Summit of the Americas on Friday afternoon to make their demands heard at the LA Convention Center.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The People's Summit starts Wednesday June 8 until Friday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday at the LA Trade Technical College.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories