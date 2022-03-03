Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

T-Mobile Data Breach Could Affect 6 Million Californians

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Mar 3, 2022 11:51 AM
Silhouette of hacker wearing hood using laptop computer with glow in the dark blue skull and crossbones logo in dark room on blue binary code number background
Cyber attacks can mean stolen data ends up on the dark web
(Charnchai Guoy
/
iStockphoto)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

California has issued a consumer alert about a T-Mobile data breach that has affected millions of customers throughout the U.S., including many in California.

The cyberattack, which occurred last year, stole personal information for current, former and prospective T-mobile customers.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says a recent discovery showed that a "large subset" of that stolen data was up for sale on the dark web.

"Sensitive personal information and private information was compromised as part of that, including social security numbers, dates of birth of almost 54 million people," Bonta said. "There [were] about 6 million Californians who are affected."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Bonta is urging anyone affected by the data breach to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft.

That includes monitoring your credit for suspicious activity and putting a fraud alert on your credit report.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories