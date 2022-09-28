Support for LAist comes from
7-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Mountain Lion While Hiking With Father

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Sep 28, 2022 10:03 AM
A cougar photographed using a night camera
P-35, a female mountain lion, is photographed in the Santa Susana Mountains.
(Courtesy National Park Service)
A 7-year-old boy was was attacked by a mountain lion at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, near Santa Clarita, earlier this week, according to new information released by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The incident took place just after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The boy, who was with his father, was bitten in the buttocks, and his injuries are not life-threatening. Samples taken from the wound may help authorities to identify the animal.

Captain Patrick Foy with the Department of Fish and Wildlife said the boy and his father were walking up a flight of stairs.

The boy was ahead of his father when he cried out.

"[The father] responded by running up to him, and he says a mountain lion was literally in the act of attacking his son," Foy said. "As the dad charged the lion, it let go then retreated off into the brush."

Foy said mountain lion attacks on humans are rare.

"Going back to Califonria's history, there's a total of about a little more than 20 in 110 years of record keeping," he said.

Pico Canyon Park has been closed indefinitely while the investigation continues. Anyone who sees a mountain lion in that area is being asked to call authorities.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

