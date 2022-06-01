Support for LAist comes from
News

Schiff's New Bill Would Suspend The Gas Tax And Charge Oil Companies

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Jun 1, 2022 9:02 AM
Congressman Adam Schiff stands at a podium on a street corner in Atwater Village introducing a bill to suspend the federal gas tax. Behind him are two gas stations with prices well over $6.00 per gallon, taken May 31, 2022.
Congressman Adam Schiff introduces a bill to suspend the federal gas tax.
(Courtesy Congressman Adam Schiff via Facebook)
Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff is calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax, which would save you about 18 cents a gallon.

"For consumers struggling to get by, every bit matters, but also it's important I think to take action against oil companies that are making record profits right now," he said.

Southern California gas prices keep setting records with the average price of a gallon of regular now well above $6 in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Schiff introduced a bill that would put the federal gas tax on hold through the end of next year. To make up for the loss in funding to the Highway Trust Fund, the bill calls for a 50% tax on oil company profits, which have soared this year.

"It's not even saying they can't make more profit than they did pre-pandemic, he said, "but it is saying that they shouldn't be sticking it to the consumer and gouging people and making 300% more while we're suffering these gas prices."

A Republican National Committee spokesperson responded with a statement accusing California Democrats of taking too long to seek relief for drivers.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

