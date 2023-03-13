What You Should Know About President Biden's Planned Visit To Monterey Park
President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Monterey Park Tuesday — where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting earlier this year as Lunar New Year celebrations got underway. The president plans to discuss his efforts to curtail gun violence.
The backstory
Biden talked about the tragedy at Star Ballroom Dance Club in his State of the Union Address — also acknowledging Brandon Tsay — the young man who wrestled the gun away from the shooter at a second dance club. That man later died by suicide while being pursued by police.
Biden last came to the Los Angeles area in October — when he visited a Metro construction site and spoke at Irvine Valley College.
Biden is also set to visit San Diego on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS.
What to know about traffic
Monterey Park police are asking people to steer clear of Barnes Park on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. These streets surrounding the park and city government offices will be closed: Newmark Avenue, Ramona Avenue, Harding Avenue and McPherrin Avenue.
