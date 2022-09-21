What Questions Do You Have About LA County Sheriff Candidate Robert Luna?

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

“Who the heck is Robert Luna?”

I saw that sentiment echoing across Twitter , heard it from friends, and even people within my own news organization back in June, when Luna, the former Long Beach police chief, received 25% of the primary vote, finishing only a few percentage points behind L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. That second-place finish earned Luna a spot on the November ballot.

But while Villanueva often makes headlines, Luna hasn't attracted that kind of attention. With L.A. County voters about to start receiving their ballots in the mail, he is still relatively unknown.

Between now and Election Day, I'm here to help you get to know this candidate, who, if elected, would oversee the largest Sheriff's Department in the country. I want to make sure I'm asking questions that will leave you feeling equipped to make a decision on your ballot. Have a question about Robert Luna? Share it in the form below.

If you want to learn a little about Luna first:

