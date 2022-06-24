'Just Say It Was Corrupt' And 3 Other Takeaways From Thursday's Jan. 6 Hearing

It's the FINAL DAY of our June Member Drive and we are behind on our goal to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Plus, your gift's impact will be twice as strong because it will be matched dollar for dollar!

A president desperate to retain power and enmeshed in fringe internet conspiracies engaged in a multi-layer conspiracy, pressuring top Justice Department officials and grasping for straws of legitimacy for his election lies — facts be damned.

"Just say it was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen," former President Trump said, according to testimony Thursday from Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney general, in the fifth Jan. 6 committee hearing.

Donoghue, who took contemporaneous notes on that conversation, and several others with the former president, emphasized that it was an "exact" quote. Trump made the remarks in the transition period between the 2020 presidential election he lost and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

It was just one of many dramatic moments from the hearing that painted — in vivid color — scenes that seemed straight from a Hollywood political thriller.

But this was no movie.