Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

'Just Say It Was Corrupt' And 3 Other Takeaways From Thursday's Jan. 6 Hearing

By Domenico Montanaro | NPR
Published Jun 24, 2022 5:30 AM
From left, Steven Engel, former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, Jeffrey Rosen, former acting attorney general, and Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney General, testify before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
From left, Steven Engel, former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, Jeffrey Rosen, former acting attorney general, and Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney General, testify before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
(Alex Wong
/
Getty Images)
Time is running out to keep LAist funded.
It's the FINAL DAY of our June Member Drive and we are behind on our goal to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Plus, your gift's impact will be twice as strong because it will be matched dollar for dollar!

A president desperate to retain power and enmeshed in fringe internet conspiracies engaged in a multi-layer conspiracy, pressuring top Justice Department officials and grasping for straws of legitimacy for his election lies — facts be damned.

"Just say it was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen," former President Trump said, according to testimony Thursday from Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney general, in the fifth Jan. 6 committee hearing.

Donoghue, who took contemporaneous notes on that conversation, and several others with the former president, emphasized that it was an "exact" quote. Trump made the remarks in the transition period between the 2020 presidential election he lost and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

It was just one of many dramatic moments from the hearing that painted — in vivid color — scenes that seemed straight from a Hollywood political thriller.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

But this was no movie.

Related Stories