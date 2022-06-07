What We Know About Turnout For The 2022 California Primary So Far

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Low and slow. That’s how analysts are characterizing early voter turnout ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

As of early afternoon on Monday, only about 13% of Los Angeles County registered voters had returned their ballots, according to a ballot tracker by Political Data Intelligence. Statewide, turnout was around 15%.

In the 2020 primary, L.A. County saw 38% registered voter turnout , but that ticket included presidential candidates. Political analysts say if the numbers don’t pick up, turnout might compete with a record-low from the 2014 primary, when the state saw 25% registered voter turnout and L.A. County saw 17% .

Mindy Romero, director of USC’s Center for Inclusive Democracy , says numbers are usually low for primaries without a presidential race. In 2018, for example, L.A. County saw 29% turnout of registered voters . In addition to that, she says, the top ticket this year hasn’t been drawing as much attention.

“One of the largest predictors of turnout is whether the race is competitive,” she said. “This time around in California, we really don't have, by most measures, a competitive governor's race. You could say, as many people have, that we had the ‘reelection’ of Gavin Newsom last year.”

Governor Newsom beat a recall effort last year in an election that drew in 58 percent of registered voters statewide. “I think for some voters, there could be some voter fatigue,” Romero said.

Low Numbers High Stakes

But the city of Los Angeles — with a hotly-contested open seat for mayor — could have a major advantage in getting voters to the polls, Romero said.

This is also the first year that the city mayoral race aligns with statewide races after city officials changed the election calendar in hopes of boosting voter turnout . In 2013, when there was also an open seat for mayor, only 21 percent of Angelenos cast their ballots.

And unlike the statewide primaries, where the top two candidates will face off in the general election in November, candidates in L.A. city and L.A. County races can win outright in the primary if they get more than 50% of the vote .

Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State L.A., said some voters might not be aware that the primary could be so decisive. As of Monday afternoon, only about 14% of ballots were returned in the city of Los Angeles, ahead of the county by 1%.

“Some people may be a little surprised to wake up Wednesday morning and discover that a number of decisions they thought they would be sharing in November have already been made,” Sonenshein said.

Romero emphasized that there is still a lot of voting time. People can mail their ballots, as long as they’re postmarked on election day, or they can make their choices in person at vote centers through tomorrow at 8 p.m.