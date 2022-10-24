Need To Register To Vote? It's The Last Day You Can Do It Online (From Tomorrow You'll Have To Do It In Person)

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

We’re only about two weeks away from the 2022 General Election, but the deadline to register to vote online is today, Monday Oct. 24 — and that can affect when your ballot gets counted. Here’s what you need to know.

Can I still vote if I miss the deadline? Yes! California allows for same-day registration at any vote center in your county up to and through Election Day. Vote centers in L.A. County open on Saturday, Oct. 29.

How do I know if I’m already registered? You can check to see if you're registered at the California Secretary of State’s website. You can also call 1-800-345-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.ca.gov. Make sure your home address is correct.

Why does today matter? If you register after today’s deadline, you’ll do so conditionally and cast a provisional ballot. Those are counted after election officials have confirmed your voter information. If you want to get your vote counted faster, register to vote today .