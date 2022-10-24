Need To Register To Vote? It's The Last Day You Can Do It Online (From Tomorrow You'll Have To Do It In Person)
Topline:
We’re only about two weeks away from the 2022 General Election, but the deadline to register to vote online is today, Monday Oct. 24 — and that can affect when your ballot gets counted. Here’s what you need to know.
Can I still vote if I miss the deadline? Yes! California allows for same-day registration at any vote center in your county up to and through Election Day. Vote centers in L.A. County open on Saturday, Oct. 29.
How do I know if I’m already registered? You can check to see if you're registered at the California Secretary of State’s website. You can also call 1-800-345-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.ca.gov. Make sure your home address is correct.
Why does today matter? If you register after today’s deadline, you’ll do so conditionally and cast a provisional ballot. Those are counted after election officials have confirmed your voter information. If you want to get your vote counted faster, register to vote today.