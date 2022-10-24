Support for LAist comes from
Politics

Need To Register To Vote? It's The Last Day You Can Do It Online (From Tomorrow You'll Have To Do It In Person)

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Oct 24, 2022 6:00 AM
An illustration of a hand thrusting a white ballot into the center of a yellow circle with multiple red alarm clocks going off around it.
Voting deadlines are coming up.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
Topline:

We’re only about two weeks away from the 2022 General Election, but the deadline to register to vote online is today, Monday Oct. 24 — and that can affect when your ballot gets counted. Here’s what you need to know.

Can I still vote if I miss the deadline? Yes! California allows for same-day registration at any vote center in your county up to and through Election Day. Vote centers in L.A. County open on Saturday, Oct. 29.

How do I know if I’m already registered? You can check to see if you're registered at the California Secretary of State’s website. You can also call 1-800-345-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.ca.gov. Make sure your home address is correct.

Why does today matter? If you register after today’s deadline, you’ll do so conditionally and cast a provisional ballot. Those are counted after election officials have confirmed your voter information. If you want to get your vote counted faster, register to vote today.

Check out Voter Game Plan to learn more about registering.

