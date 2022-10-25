Support for LAist comes from
Graphic of a person's hand placing a ballot in a ballot box that has the City of Los Angeles seal.
(Dan Carino
/
LAist)
Politics
Why Isn't The L.A. City Council On My Ballot?
Voters only vote on L.A. City Council seats if they live in the City of L.A. and a seat is on the ballot in their district. Only four districts have seats up for election this November.
By  Adriana Pera
Published Oct 25, 2022 10:41 AM

As you’ve probably noticed, L.A. City Council has been making some serious headlines lately. Three Council members caught on tape in a racist conversation have resulted in widespread calls for resignation — from Angelenos, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and even President Biden.

If you’re living in the heart of this mess, you might be wondering — will my vote this November have any say on the future of L.A. City Council?

Before you ask: None of the council members caught on tape are up for reelection this November.

  • Nury Martinez (former council member for District 6) has already resigned — and the District 6 seat has been appointed a temporary caretaker.
  • Gil Cedillo, council member for District 1, was up for reelection in the June primary, but lost to Eunisses Hernandez.
  • Kevin de León, council member for District 14, is still refusing to resign, and his district seat is not up for reelection until 2024.
Okay, now back to what you need to know for this November:

Voters only vote on L.A. City Council seats if they live in the City of L.A., not just L.A. County. Many people who have "Los Angeles" in their mailing address live in unincorporated L.A. County, and do not vote in L.A. City Council races.

But even if you do live in the city of L.A., you still might not be voting in any L.A. City Council races this November.

L.A. City Council elections are staggered, and only four district seats are up for election this November. You will see an L.A. City Council race on your ballot if you live in one of these districts:

Map shows boundaries of District 5 which includes some or all of the following neighborhoods: Bel Air-Beverly Crest, Greater Wilshire, Mid City West, Palms, Pico, South Robertson, Westside, and Westwood.
District 5
(Courtesy City of L.A.)

Map shows boundaries of District 11 which include all or part of the following Westside neighborhoods:s, Venice, Mar Vista, Westchester, Playa del Rey, Brentwood, Del Rey, Playa Vista, Ladera, Sawtelle,and the Pacific Palisades.
District 11
(Courtesy City of L.A.)

Map shows boundaries of District 13 which includes all or some of the following communities of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Larchmont Village, Little Armenia, Melrose Hill, Rampart Village, Ridgewood-Wilton, Silver Lake, Spaulding Square, St. Andrews Square, Sunset Square, Thai Town, Verdugo Village, Virgil Village, Western-Wilton, Westlake, Wilshire Center and Windsor Square.
District 13
(Courtesy City of L.A.)

Map shows boundaries of District 15 which includes all or part of the following neighborhoods: Watts, San Pedro, Harbor Gateway, Harbor City, Wilmington.
District 15
(Courtesy City of L.A.)

Live in one of those districts? Read our full guide to L.A. City Council.

Still not sure?

You can always confirm what should be on your ballot by putting your address in Voter’s Edge. Be sure to enter your whole address, and not just your ZIP code.

Contact the L.A. County Elections office if you suspect any problems with your ballot.

What questions do you have about the Nov. 8 general election?
Whether it's about how to register to vote or making sense of a candidate's platform, we're here to help you get ballot ready.

