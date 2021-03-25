Recipients Of Racist Letter Sent To Asian-Run Business Are Urged To Contact Local Authorities

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

A racist anonymous letter that's been sent to Asian-run businesses around California refers to Asians as "nasty, ugly, smelly, disgusting, pancake face, stir-fry cockroach eaters, dog/cat eaters, toe nail cleaners, raw monkey brain eaters."

Authorities are urging anyone receiving the letter to contact local law enforcement. It's the latest in a series of disturbing attacks. The letter arrives just days after the attack on Atlanta-area spas that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent.

A different racist anti-Asian letter was also sent in recent days to a resident of Leisure World in Seal Beach. A Korean American widow received the letter days after her husband died, with the writer saying his death "makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World."

