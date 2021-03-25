Support for LAist comes from
Recipients Of Racist Letter Sent To Asian-Run Business Are Urged To Contact Local Authorities

By Josie Huang
Published Mar 25, 2021 11:55 AM
605cdde369a7c600091a098f-eight.jpg
Copies of this letter have reportedly been sent to different Asian-run businesses in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
A racist anonymous letter that's been sent to Asian-run businesses around California refers to Asians as "nasty, ugly, smelly, disgusting, pancake face, stir-fry cockroach eaters, dog/cat eaters, toe nail cleaners, raw monkey brain eaters."

Authorities are urging anyone receiving the letter to contact local law enforcement. It's the latest in a series of disturbing attacks. The letter arrives just days after the attack on Atlanta-area spas that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent.

A different racist anti-Asian letter was also sent in recent days to a resident of Leisure World in Seal Beach. A Korean American widow received the letter days after her husband died, with the writer saying his death "makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World."

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletter. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.