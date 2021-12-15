Support for LAist comes from
Pair Of Bears Take Up Residence Under Monrovia Home

By Sam Benson Smith
Published Dec 15, 2021 3:49 PM
A dark brown adult bear stands next to a lighter brown bear cub on a green lawn.
The Monrovia bears in question.
(Jerry Shutman)
Some furry Foothill residents have decided to move into the suburbs.

Earlier this week, an adult bear and cub made themselves at home in the crawlspace of a Monrovia residence, according to homeowner Jerry Shutman.

Shutman figures the older bear may be pregnant and is using plants from the yard to build a nest under the home.

“You can hear the dog barking almost certainly at one of the bears, but they’re nesting under the spot where I’m standing right now,” Shutman said. “I’m in my bedroom and this is the area where the bear is spending most of its time. I can hear it rustling around sometimes.”

When Shutman called police, they advised him to use ammonia to flush out the ursine undercroft dwellers. However, he figures the recent rain washed out the repellant.

He now plans to wait the bears out and then install a more secure cover on the crawlspace.

Time goes on and bears continue to roam the San Gabriel Valley. It’s a tale as old as time.

