Pair Of Bears Take Up Residence Under Monrovia Home

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Some furry Foothill residents have decided to move into the suburbs.

Earlier this week, an adult bear and cub made themselves at home in the crawlspace of a Monrovia residence, according to homeowner Jerry Shutman.

Shutman figures the older bear may be pregnant and is using plants from the yard to build a nest under the home.

“You can hear the dog barking almost certainly at one of the bears, but they’re nesting under the spot where I’m standing right now,” Shutman said. “I’m in my bedroom and this is the area where the bear is spending most of its time. I can hear it rustling around sometimes.”

When Shutman called police, they advised him to use ammonia to flush out the ursine undercroft dwellers. However, he figures the recent rain washed out the repellant.

He now plans to wait the bears out and then install a more secure cover on the crawlspace.

Time goes on and bears continue to roam the San Gabriel Valley. It’s a tale as old as time.