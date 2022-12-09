P-22, Famous Griffith Park Mountain Lion, To Get A 'Health Evaluation'

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

On Thursday, local wildlife officials announced plans to capture the mountain lion of Griffith Park, P-22, and bring him in for a health evaluation.

Why now? P-22 is old and may be exhibiting signs of distress. He's lived well past the typical life expectancy for a mountain lion, and scientists are noticing a recent change in his behavior, said Beth Pratt with the National Wildlife Federation. Last month, P-22 was deemed responsible for killing a leashed pet, furthering scientists’ suspicions.

Why it matters: P-22 has lived for over a decade in the smallest known home range ever recorded for a male mountain lion, cut off from surrounding habitats by Los Angeles' urban sprawl. The challenges of living in isolation seem to be increasing.

What happens next: We don't know what wildlife officials will do, but Pratt said we "must recognize when the limits of this unconnected space have been reached" and take action to protect P-22 and the community. In a tweet, Pratt said, "[e]uthanasia is not an option anyone wants to pursue and likely would only be undertaken if there was a serious health issue that would cause suffering." In a separate statement, she said officials are "committed to providing any necessary funding needed to ensure P-22 has the best care he needs," saying the decision to capture and evaluate is the "right one," and adding a personal note:

"This is an emotional time for many. It’s an emotional time for me. P-22 transformed my life, and the lives of so many others. He has been an inspiration and will continue to be."

