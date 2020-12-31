Garcetti: The City Of LA Will Shut Down Your New Year's Eve Party

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

If you were one of the unlucky ones who received a text or email inviting you to a "Spanky's Speakeasy" NYE party last week, you know there are people out there who despite it all, plan to party the night away like it's 2019.

This comes as we hit the grim milestone — more than 10,000 people in L.A. County have died from COVID-19, and the surge continues.

Spanky's website says its NYE party, a "very low-key affair, with curated DJs, cocktails, and vibes," is sold out. The location is not on the website, apparently only provided to ticket buyers. (We've reached out to the County Public Health Department and LAPD for comment.)

But Spanky's isn't alone.

Earlier this week, Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala included an invite to an indoor New Year's Eve dinner in their takeout bags, urging recipients to keep it "discreet," but tell all their friends.

Merry Christmas everyone! La Scala’s Beverly Hills location is tucking these invitations to an indoor New Year’s Eve dinner in their takeout bags: “Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends.” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hu4cJGYxce — Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) December 25, 2020

And in a dystopian nightmare plot twist, the L.A. Times reported that conservative Christian singer Sean Feucht is planning to host a party at Echo Park's homeless encampment tonight, followed by a concert in a church parking lot in Valencia.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Mayor Garcetti said the city has taken several measures to shut these "super spreader" events down before they happen. The DWP already cut power to a party house in the Hollywood Hills, he said, and City Attorney Mike Feuer asked Eventbrite to remove party invite pages (perhaps Spanky's was one of them). The city has also asked some party promoters and property owners to cancel their events.

He added that LAPD will be out in full force tonight to crack down on parties that violate the current stay-at-home order.

"LAPD will have a significant deployment patrolling the city to stop large gatherings and parties so we can stop the spread of this virus, so that we can save lives," the mayor said, adding that small parties and gatherings with families are just as dangerous.

"Remember a negative test isn't something you take so you can go out," Garcetti added, using one of his favorite phrases. "It is not a passport to party."

