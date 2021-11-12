November’s Hot Weekend Is Here, SoCal — Get Ready

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

It’s fall in Southern California, and hot weather is here. Remember to stay hydrated.

Areas across SoCal have already seen record-breaking temperatures in the 90-degree range since Thursday because of the Santa Ana winds.

A wind advisory was in effect from Thursday until earlier Friday for the Los Angeles County mountains, except for the Santa Monica range. Browns Canyon saw gusts up to 51 miles per hour .

The hot and dry weather could leave soon, according to the National Weather Service . Wind patterns are starting to turn offshore, which will start a cooldown.

Temperatures should return to normal by Monday. But there's lots to do this weekend no matter what kind of weather you thrive in.