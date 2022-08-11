Morning Brief: Rafael Agustin Memoir, Gas Prices Dip, Aaricka’s Favorite Cafes
Good morning, L.A. It’s Thursday, August 11.
I don’t know about you all, but it seems to me that this month is flying by quickly. It might seem like that because our beloved planet Earth is actually spinning faster. Strange times.
You know what I like to think about when I’m faced with times like these? FOOD. In this newsletter, we have different sections where we’re talking about grub. Let’s talk about cheap burgers.
In his latest article for LAist, our superstar writer Erick Galindo talks to Jane the Virgin writer Rafael Agustin about his new coming-of-age memoir Illegally Yours. But this isn’t your usual sit-down interview.
Picture this. Two friends chit-chatting over cheap burgers and ceviche in a gas station parking lot.
You can’t get more Americana than this.
It’s just two fellow writers talking shop, but something stood out to me that I think is really important to bring up here. Here are two Latino storytellers who know how hard it can be to get their stories through the "gatekeepers" that hold the keys in mainstream media.
Agustin tells Erick that they have to “trojan-horse it”. “Get in there and then open up and bring our tios, cousins, friends, the whole community with us.” Agustin says.
Augustin shares his perspective of what it was like to grow up as an undocumented Ecuadorian kid who moved to the United States with only the visuals of Hollywood to guide him through the culture.
-
Growing up he aspired to be none other than Bayside High’s FINEST: Zack Morris from the 90’s hit show Saved By the Bell. The only problem was…he soon realized he wasn’t white.
It's a great story. Read it here.
As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- The weather does not seem to be cooling down anytime soon, the rest of the week is gonna be hot, folks. So make sure you all are staying chill.
- A sigh of relief can be heard above Southern California as gas prices fall for the 57th consecutive day.
- The Anaheim City Council voted to investigate itself following an FBI corruption probe. The FBI was looking into business dealings involving the now canceled sale of Angel Stadium.
- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Walgreens could be held liable for fueling the opioid epidemic in San Francisco
- It’s not easy being a transfer student. The University of California system is under pressure to make it easier by creating a streamlined admission guarantee program for community college students. Currently, six campuses have a process in place but requirements vary.
- California’s handling of the monkeypox outbreak has received a fair amount of criticism but experts say some lessons have been learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Hollywood makes a lot of mistakes when it comes to reality. This time critics are pointing to why movies and TV continue to get abortion wrong in the storytelling.
- Veteran cold-case investigator Paul Holes writes about his investigative work on cold cases in his new memoir, Unmasked. Read about his decades-long work to find the Golden State Killer in his new book.
- The famous Michelin Guide has added some new LA restaurants to its California section, including Flavors From Afar and Lalibela in Little Ethiopia, Manzke from the couple who brought you République, and The Girl & The Goat LA.
Before You Go...Need A New Place To WFH? Try Out These Coffee Shops
Fun Fact about Yours Truly: I LOVE trying out new coffee shops no matter what city I’m in. I also enjoy working from home or wherever I want to. What I love about my birth city is that there are quite a few places where I can freely work for a few hours and get my daily dose of caffeine. My fantastic colleague, Caitlin Hernandez, put together a good list of coffee shops to visit.
You’ll see one of my suggestions in there but I love these places so much, I gotta offer you more options to not only grab good coffee, but ALSO grab a seat and do some work:
Literally down the street from Hilltop’s Inglewood location is Sip & Sonder. It’s Black women-owned brand that serves as an entrepreneurial and creative hub. I love this space because they have several events here from time to time. It’s also a very nice, aesthetically pleasing place to crack open your laptop and work. They even have outdoor seating! Get you a cup of joe or tea and stay for awhile!
Location: 108 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
***Do I have to pay to park? Yes, but it’s only a couple of bucks.***
2. Bodega Wine Bar in Santa Monica
This place is so dope. I’m a sucker for places that serve as a cafe where you have adequate space to get work done, and a bar, where you can have fun with your homegirls/boys at night. This cool, chill, sophisticated spot serves great coffee AND alcoholic drinks. It’s recently become one of my absolute favorite places. Coffee is available every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but after that, it’s time to close your laptops and drink wine with the homies.
Location: 814 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401
***Do I have to pay to park? Of course. It’s 7 minutes away from the beach!***
3. Cafe Organico in Silver Lake
Y’all. When it gets a little bit cooler in L.A. You have to grab some coffee, a bite to eat and your MacBook and sit down outside here. It’s such a cozy, backyard-like, beautiful outdoor work spot and definitely one of my faves.
Location: 534 N Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
***Do I have to pay to park? Nope. You just park somewhere in the surrounding neighborhood.***
-
