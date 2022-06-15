We Asked ‘What’s Your Favorite Coffee Shop?’ You Told Us. Here’s Our List Of Locally-Curated Sipping Joints.

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Whenever I move to a new place, finding a good coffee shop is almost compulsory.

Before leaving El Sereno, I practically lived off Tierra Mia Coffee because the atmosphere was perfect for studying and the horchata frappe filled me with nostalgia.

Frequenting a coffee shop can be like having a favorite bar: The barista will eventually memorize your name, and you’ll get that infamous question — “the regular?” — that lets you know this coffee shop is now your local digs.

If you’re looking for a new brew somewhere in this vast region, here’s where Angelenos say to check out, courtesy of our newsroom's public affairs show, AirTalk.

Nearby Downtown And The Eastside

Burrito Break : “It’s more of a breakfast spot, but they make an amazing Cafe de Olla. Whole milk and half and half pair great with it!” said Claudia from downtown.

Address: 888 W. 7th Street Los Angeles, CA 90071

Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea : “Holy Grounds is a local coffee shop in El Sereno with a welcoming staff and a serene garden space to enjoy your drink,” said Nate from Hollywood. “If you’re looking for extra caffeine, they’ve got a Ojo Rojo with a shot of espresso added to their house brew.” (There’s also a “not-so-secret secret menu.”)

Address: 5371 Alhambra Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032

Hours: Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bloom & Plume Coffee : “Amazing coffee, chill vibes, beautiful cups! It’s a cool, black-owned business. Had a latte there on the day of my first vaccine shot and it was so good I called on the drive home to tell ‘em it was the best latte of my life,” said David from Eagle Rock.

Address: 1638 W Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Hours: Everyday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nice Coffee : “It is just a kiosk with a small counter, but Elliot, the owner, and Alissa, the long-time barista, are the best. We talk dogs, music, theatre, whatever,” said Ruth in Loz Feliz.

Address: 555 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles CA 90071

Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northeast L.A.

The Village Bakery And Cafe : “During the pandemic they stayed open and were a rallying point in the neighborhood. They know my kids and my dog. I’m so appreciative of their welcoming atmosphere in my neighborhood,” said Emily in Atwater Village.

Address: 3119 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Hours: Everyday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The San Gabriel Valley

Café de Leche : “Café de Leche in Highland Park and Altadena are great Latino coffee shops. I usually get the cold brew, but the horchata is good too. They have other Latino specialties,” said Maria in Altadena.

Address: 2477 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001

Hours: Everyday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ground Up Coffee : “I go there for their wellness tea. It has turmeric, ginger and other things that just make you feel good,” said George from Montebello.

Address: 871 N. Garfield Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640

Hours: Everyday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jones Coffee Roasters : “It's a wonderful hang out, and they grind their own coffee. It's delicious,”said Barbara in Pasadena., (Pro-tip: Many of the KPCC/LAist staff also recommend Jones, which is a 5 minute walk from the building.)

Address: 693 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: Everyday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lost Parrot Cafe : “[The cafe] is my favorite. It’s dog-friendly and has a great vibe to get you some avocado toast,”said Margo in South Pasadena.

Address: 1929 Huntington Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Hours: Everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rad Coffee : “[It’s a] really good punk rock atmosphere. The coffee is good quality. Very affordable,” said Olivia in Azusa.

Address: 145 Citrus Avenue, Covina, CA 91723

Hours: Everyday from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

West L.A.

Mavro Kafe : “I love the vegan matcha drinks, and the owner Nicos is wonderful,” said Michelle from Mar Vista.

Address: 12224 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Hours: Everyday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MillCross : “They make their own cold brews and syrups. Everything is just so artisan. Small little place, but always making up new recipes, ” said Grace in Culver City.

Address: 11050 Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The South Bay

The Boy & The Bear : “[It] has fantastic quality coffee. All Colombian, including the owner, which is pretty unusual and very cool. I’m a coffee nerd, and they might have the best espresso in the South Bay,.” said Matt in Long Beach.

Address: 350 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Hours: Everyday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff Picks From Around L.A. County

My colleagues are pretty plugged into L.A. We drive, commute, and savor L.A. everyday. So when listeners sounded-off about their favorites, we couldn’t help but share some of our own. Here are some of the places we love to sip at:

Aspara in San Marino: Chief content officer, Kristen Muller, says the shop has "amazing cinnamon rolls." According to its website, the shop uses organic, fair trade and sustainably farmed coffee, tea and spices, with a focus on women-owned farms.

Address: 2461 Mission Street B, San Marino, CA 91108

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cos & Pi in South Pasadena: Senior producer Michael Cosentino recommends this spot, a family-owned restaurant and cafe that bills itself as a neighborhood eatery.

Address: 303 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood: Associate editor Aaricka Washington suggests visiting here. The cafe and restaurant was created by Angelenos. According to their website, the name is inspired by “climbing our own Hilltops… just like everyone else.”

Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Hours: Everyday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

KAFN in Glendale: Education reporter Kyle stokes says it's a "great neighborhood spot well off the beaten path" with some "delicious maple lattes."

Address: 1019 East Palmer Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Miss Melbourne Coffee in West Hollywood: AirTalk news apprentice, Nicolas Perez says “It was the first coffee shop I tried out when I moved here ... The coffee is good, there’s a nice patio and they have these unique sausage rolls that are fantastic. I find myself going back every few weekends.”

Address: 1051 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Back Door Bakery & Cafe in Tujunga: Web developer Melissa DeMund says it has the “biggest selection of savory and sweet pastries I've ever seen, and darn good coffee!”

Address: 8349 Foothill Boulevard, Sunland, CA 91040

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Coffee Roaster in Studio City: Audio production engineer Scott Kelly says this place is "the best," It's been in business since 1987.

Address: 13567 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Hours: Everyday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.