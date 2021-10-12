Support for LAist comes from
News

Morning Brief: Protecting Journalists, Drinks To-Go, And Pride Publics

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Oct 12, 2021 5:00 AM
Governor Gavin Newsom is shown at an evening rally to encourage voters to vote against the 2021 effort to recall him. Newsom is shown from the thighs up, wearing a black suit and white dress shirt. He is smiling and waving. A crowd in the background holds "Vote No" signs, and a large marquee-style sign also says "Vote No" in the background.
Governor Gavin Newsom in Long Beach on September 13.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
Good morning, L.A. It’s Oct. 12.

You probably heard that Gov. Gavin Newsom recently avoided being recalled. With that behind him, he’s staring down hundreds of bills passed by the state legislature that just need his signature to become law.

Newsom has already made his call on many of them, and some stand out. 

In response to a disturbing trend known as “stealthing,” in which a condom is removed during sex without consent, Newsom signed a bill that will categorize the practice as sexual battery. Victims could sue their sexual partners for damages.

Another bill will ensure that journalists can cover protests and demonstrations without being blocked by police. The law prohibits law enforcement officials from “intentionally assaulting, interfering with, or obstructing” journalists’ work.

And yet another makes permanent the temporary regulation that let eateries sell cocktails to go. The bill means that any licensed "eating place" can offer takeout alcoholic beverages, with one caveat — customers must also purchase food. Beer manufacturers, wine manufacturers and craft distillers that prepare and serve food on-site can also let patrons take their drinks on the road (but preferably not while driving).

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Pride Publics

PRIDE PUBLICS install shot
"Pride Publics" is an in-person, outdoor experience that features 28 large scale black and white artist portraits that each includes quotes from the artist as well as a quote from an LGBTQ trailblazer who inspires them.
(Jon Viscott)
Pride Publics: Words and Action stages a visual dialogue between historical and contemporary LGBTQ+ change-makers. The exhibition features large-scale posters installed as wheatpaste on the south end of downtown’s L.A. State Historic Park.

Or, you could: Walk along a pumpkin-lined garden path. Watch horror and sci-fi flicks at Screamfest. Attend a musical tribute to Etta James. Explore the Paayme Paxaayt (aka the L.A. River). And more.

