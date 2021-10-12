Morning Brief: Protecting Journalists, Drinks To-Go, And Pride Publics

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Oct. 12.

You probably heard that Gov. Gavin Newsom recently avoided being recalled. With that behind him, he’s staring down hundreds of bills passed by the state legislature that just need his signature to become law.

Newsom has already made his call on many of them, and some stand out.

In response to a disturbing trend known as “stealthing,” in which a condom is removed during sex without consent, Newsom signed a bill that will categorize the practice as sexual battery. Victims could sue their sexual partners for damages.

Another bill will ensure that journalists can cover protests and demonstrations without being blocked by police. The law prohibits law enforcement officials from “intentionally assaulting, interfering with, or obstructing” journalists’ work.

And yet another makes permanent the temporary regulation that let eateries sell cocktails to go. The bill means that any licensed "eating place" can offer takeout alcoholic beverages, with one caveat — customers must also purchase food. Beer manufacturers, wine manufacturers and craft distillers that prepare and serve food on-site can also let patrons take their drinks on the road (but preferably not while driving).

Keep reading for more on what's happening in L.A.

What Else You Need To Know Today

L.A. officials announced the Indigenous LAnd Initiative, which will rename landmarks, update the city’s seal and flag, issue a formal apology to Native American Tribes and more.

in L.A. Sheriff's deputy stops in the Antelope Valley, including in stops of children. It just got easier to set up “Slow Streets” programs in L.A.

in L.A. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a huge expansion of the Cal Grant, the state’s main financial aid tool.

of the Cal Grant, the state’s main financial aid tool. Nearly two dozen Wall Street hedge funds have collectively dumped 250 million PG&E shares since the company emerged from bankruptcy protection, grossing at least $2 billion.

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Pride Publics

"Pride Publics" is an in-person, outdoor experience that features 28 large scale black and white artist portraits that each includes quotes from the artist as well as a quote from an LGBTQ trailblazer who inspires them. (Jon Viscott)

Pride Publics: Words and Action stages a visual dialogue between historical and contemporary LGBTQ+ change-makers. The exhibition features large-scale posters installed as wheatpaste on the south end of downtown’s L.A. State Historic Park.

Or, you could: Walk along a pumpkin-lined garden path. Watch horror and sci-fi flicks at Screamfest. Attend a musical tribute to Etta James. Explore the Paayme Paxaayt (aka the L.A. River). And more.