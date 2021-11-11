Morning Brief: LA Hate Crimes, An Apple-1, And Pizza

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 11.

A new report from L.A. County officials offers a dismal view of 2020: hate crimes increased 20%, to 635 — the largest number since 2008.

My colleague Josie Huang reports that the increase stems largely from a 53% jump in racially-motivated crimes. By comparison, hate crimes related to gender, religion and disability fell by double-digit rates.

At the beginning of the pandemic, then-President Donald Trump advanced a racist narrative about the coronavirus, and L.A. County and the rest of the nation saw an uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes. A nonprofit called Stop AAPI Hate began compiling incidents of hate crimes in March of last year, and in March of this year — following several horrific attacks in California — activists began demanding that action be taken.

“Vulnerable folks do get picked on sometimes for these types of incidents," Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told our newsroom at the time. "And that's why urgent action really is needed."

The incidents were addressed through funding at the state level, but for those who were impacted on a personal level, the effects will resonate for a lifetime.

