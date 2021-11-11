Morning Brief: LA Hate Crimes, An Apple-1, And Pizza
Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 11.
A new report from L.A. County officials offers a dismal view of 2020: hate crimes increased 20%, to 635 — the largest number since 2008.
My colleague Josie Huang reports that the increase stems largely from a 53% jump in racially-motivated crimes. By comparison, hate crimes related to gender, religion and disability fell by double-digit rates.
At the beginning of the pandemic, then-President Donald Trump advanced a racist narrative about the coronavirus, and L.A. County and the rest of the nation saw an uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes. A nonprofit called Stop AAPI Hate began compiling incidents of hate crimes in March of last year, and in March of this year — following several horrific attacks in California — activists began demanding that action be taken.
“Vulnerable folks do get picked on sometimes for these types of incidents," Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told our newsroom at the time. "And that's why urgent action really is needed."
-
The incidents were addressed through funding at the state level, but for those who were impacted on a personal level, the effects will resonate for a lifetime.
- The L.A. City Council approved most of the amendments that had been made by its ad hoc committee on redistricting.
- Six local water agencies are being asked to put measures in place that'll encourage customers to conserve.
- A functioning Apple-1 computer was sold for $400,000.
- Surging prices are steadily chipping away at Americans' buying power – as well as President Biden's approval rating.
- Congress passed an historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after months of political wrangling, and L.A. County has a lot to gain from this new spending bill.
- The number of Latino/a students applying to the UCs has risen over the past decade, but they continue to be significantly underrepresented in enrollment.
Before You Go ... LAist Pizzapedia Vol. 2
And as our gift to you, we’ve found spots for the best of all kinds in L.A. Read, eat, be happy.
Pizza is one of the culinary world’s greatest gifts to society. There’s New York style, Neopolitan, Roman, Chicago style, Detroit style, and even Pittsburgh style.
-
