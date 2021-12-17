Morning Brief: CalExodus, Snow Parking And Bird Walking

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Dec. 17.

You’ve probably heard some scuttlebutt since the pandemic began that people are leaving L.A. en masse; flocking to Idaho or Texas or anyplace else they can work remotely and pay less for housing.

But that’s not exactly the case. According to a new report from the California Policy Lab, fewer people are moving to L.A. County in the first place, and the rate of people leaving is consistent with what it was before coronavirus hit. That means fewer new Angelenos, but perhaps not for the reasons we once thought.

“I wouldn't characterize it as an exodus,” said Natalie Holmes, a co-author of the report, which was produced by the California Policy Lab. “It's not that big of a difference relative to what was happening before.”

The numbers show that since the beginning of 2020, nearly 40% fewer people moved into L.A. County from other states than in years prior. During the same time period, moves from L.A. to other states increased by about 12%; but again, that’s in keeping with pre-pandemic trends.

The phenomenon isn’t unique to L.A. Fewer people moved into all regions of California, and many areas saw more departures. The Bay Area has been hit the hardest, though, with a 48-53% decrease of new residents since 2020.

What Else You Need To Know Today

A multi-million dollar grant will pay for mental health urgent care for children who are five to 12 years old.

for children who are five to 12 years old. During this week’s storm, people experiencing homelessness were exposed to temperatures as low as the 30s — but there aren’t enough shelter beds in L.A.

in L.A. More California high school students are qualifying for admission to a UC or CSU — but there's not enough room to enroll them.

to enroll them. The fine for illegal parking alongside county roads in the San Bernardino County Mountains will increase from $17 to $150.

from $17 to $150. A standoff between the UC system and student researchers appears to have reached a resolution.

The first grey wolf to call California home in 99 years was memorialized in an obituary by Susan Orlean.

