How The Pandemic Changed Burbank’s Magnolia Park

We’re a year into the pandemic and changes to L.A.’s small business communities are becoming clear as the county gradually reopens.

In Burbank’s Magnolia Park, a shopping area known for antiques, thrift stores and vintage memorabilia, the lockdown hit businesses unevenly. A few are thriving. New businesses have even opened up, despite the virus.

But for others, some decades old, the last year was a fight for survival. Driving down Magnolia Boulevard, boarded up storefronts and empty buildings make it clear that some temporary closures have become permanent.

