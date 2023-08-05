Where Things Stand In SoCal's Hot Labor Summer Of Strikes

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hot labor summer is in full swing.

Workers have taken to the streets to fight for better pay and improved work condition across the country, including many in SoCal.

While delivery truck drivers and UPS were able to clinch an agreement to narrowly avoid a work stoppage, impasse has settled over contract negotiations in other industries.

And other labor unions are eyeing walkouts and strikes.

Here are where some of these labor disputes stand this weekend.

L.A. city workers

On Tuesday, more than 11,000 Los Angeles city workers are expected to walk off the job for a 24-hour strike.

SEIU Local 721, the union representing workers including sanitation workers and traffic officers, announced the action on Friday.

The nearly empty entrance to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is seen on April 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Disruption is expected at several locations including the Los Angeles International Airport, the Port of Los Angeles, and L.A. City Hall.

Negotiations for a new contract between the union and the city resume the week of August 14th.

Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement late Friday that the workers "deserve fair contracts and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January." She went on to say city officials are ready to get back to the bargaining table at any moment.

Hollywood strikes

Hollywood writers and producers met for the first time in three months on Friday, but no agreement to restart negotiations was reached.

Perhaps that's not too much of a surprise, since the two sides were trading barbs ahead of Friday's meeting.

“So far, the companies have wasted months on their same failed strategy,” the WGA said in its statement.

A sign on the picket line on the fourth day of the strike by the Writers Guild of America in front of Netflix in Hollywood (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

The writers union also challenged the AMPTP to come to the table on Friday “willing to make a fair deal and begin to repair the damage your strikes and your business practices have caused the workers in this industry.”

On Thursday evening, the AMPTP responded with their own short statement calling the WGA Bargaining Committee’s rhetoric "unfortunate." AMPTP officials said the goal of the Friday discussion was "to determine whether we have a willing bargaining partner."

They added: "This strike has hurt thousands of people in this industry, and we take that very seriously. Our only playbook is getting people back to work."

Meanwhile, Hollywood actors are about three weeks into a strike of their own.

About The WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have been negotiating for new contracts with Hollywood's studios, collectively known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The WGA went on strike May 2. It is the first WGA strike in 15 years; the last work stoppage began in November 2007 and lasted 100 days.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike July 13. It marked the first time Hollywood performers and writers have simultaneously walked off the job since 1960.

Hotel workers

Striking hotel workers hold signs while working the picket lines outside of the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown L.A. on July 2, 2023. (Adolfo Guzman-Lopez / LAist)

Thousands of hotel workers have been staging rolling strikes since July, after contract negotiations broke down with major hotels in Southern California.

On Saturday morning, striking hotel workers are marching in Santa Monica, from the Viceroy Santa Monica to the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows.

Workers will continue picketing at dozens of other hotels in downtown Los Angeles, the Westside of L.A., and Long Beach, according to a statement from the union representing hotel workers.

The unionized housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers, front desk agents, servers and food service workers want an immediate $5 an hour raise with raises totaling $11 over three years.

Other asks include affordable health care and manageable staffing workloads. The union, Unite Here! Local 11 has centered the high cost of living in Southern California — saying its members can't afford to live where they work.

Hotel industry officials have pushed back on the issue of affordability, saying that accountability should be with elected officials.