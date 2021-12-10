Support for LAist comes from
Play In LA

Who Says It Doesn't Snow In LA? Check Out These Free Holiday Snow Parties (With Giveaway Toys)

By  Sharon McNary
Published Dec 10, 2021 6:00 AM
A small boy on a disc-style sled sliding on snow as an adult's arms guide him.
A child plays in the snow at a county park.
(Courtesy L.A. County Parks and Recreation)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Local toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. is teaming up with Los Angeles County Parks to put on a holiday snow party for kids at parks around the region. Each child age 17 and under will receive a holiday gift stocking, while supplies last.

Since even light dustings of snow are very rare outside of our local mountains, these parties are not relying on Mother Nature. A 40-ton dump of snow on each park will be the site for sled rides and snow play. All who attend will be treated to hot cocoa and a visit from Santa Claus.

For those looking for some winter fun, heres's the schedule:

Friday Dec. 10, 4-8 p.m.

  • Allen J. Martin Park — 14830 E. Giordano St., La Puente
  • Amelia Mayberry Park — 13201 E. Meyer Rd., Whittier
  • Valleydale Park — 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa

Saturday Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m.

  • Amigo Park — 5700 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier
  • Bassett Park — 510 N. Vineland Ave., La Puente
  • City Terrace Park — 1126 N. Hazard Ave., East Los Angeles
  • El Cariso Community Regional Park — 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar
  • Helen Keller Park — 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

Saturday Dec. 11, 4-8 p.m.

  • Athens Park — 12603 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
  • Loma Alta Park — 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena
  • Saybrook Park — 6250 E. Northside Dr., East Los Angeles

Friday, Dec. 17, 4-8 p.m.

  • George Washington Carver Park — 1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles
  • Jesse Owens Community Regional Park — 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles
  • William Steinmetz Park — 1545 S, Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights

Saturday Dec. 18, noon to 4 p.m.

  • Belvedere Community Regional Park — 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles
  • Col. Leon H. Washington Park — 8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles
  • Mona Park — 2291 E. 121st St., Compton
  • Ruben F. Salazar Park — 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles
  • Stephen Sorenson Park — 16801 E. Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles

Saturday, Dec. 18, 4-8 p.m.

  • Charter Oak Park — 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina
  • East Rancho Dominguez Park — 15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton
  • George Lane Park — 5520 W. Ave L-8, Quartz Hill
What do you want to know about how we Play in L.A.?
And, how do you play? Sharon McNary wants to hear your questions and stories about affordable, accessible and inclusive ways we stay active for physical and mental health. 🚵🏻‍♀️ 🎳 🛶 🏕 ⚽️ 💃 🏄🏾‍♂️ 👨🏿‍🦽 🏃🏽‍♀️ 🏓 🛹 🤹🏻‍♀️

