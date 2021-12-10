Who Says It Doesn't Snow In LA? Check Out These Free Holiday Snow Parties (With Giveaway Toys)

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Local toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. is teaming up with Los Angeles County Parks to put on a holiday snow party for kids at parks around the region. Each child age 17 and under will receive a holiday gift stocking, while supplies last.

Since even light dustings of snow are very rare outside of our local mountains, these parties are not relying on Mother Nature. A 40-ton dump of snow on each park will be the site for sled rides and snow play. All who attend will be treated to hot cocoa and a visit from Santa Claus.

For those looking for some winter fun, heres's the schedule:

Friday Dec. 10, 4-8 p.m.

Allen J. Martin Park — 14830 E. Giordano St., La Puente

— 14830 E. Giordano St., La Puente Amelia Mayberry Park — 13201 E. Meyer Rd., Whittier

— 13201 E. Meyer Rd., Whittier Valleydale Park — 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa

Saturday Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m.

Amigo Park — 5700 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier

— 5700 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier Bassett Park — 510 N. Vineland Ave., La Puente

— 510 N. Vineland Ave., La Puente City Terrace Park — 1126 N. Hazard Ave., East Los Angeles

— 1126 N. Hazard Ave., East Los Angeles El Cariso Community Regional Park — 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar

— 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar Helen Keller Park — 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

Saturday Dec. 11, 4-8 p.m.

Athens Park — 12603 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

— 12603 S. Broadway, Los Angeles Loma Alta Park — 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena

— 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena Saybrook Park — 6250 E. Northside Dr., East Los Angeles

Friday, Dec. 17, 4-8 p.m.

George Washington Carver Park — 1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles

— 1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles Jesse Owens Community Regional Park — 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles

— 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles William Steinmetz Park — 1545 S, Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights

Saturday Dec. 18, noon to 4 p.m.

Belvedere Community Regional Park — 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles

— 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles Col. Leon H. Washington Park — 8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles

— 8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles Mona Park — 2291 E. 121st St., Compton

— 2291 E. 121st St., Compton Ruben F. Salazar Park — 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles

— 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles Stephen Sorenson Park — 16801 E. Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles

Saturday, Dec. 18, 4-8 p.m.

Charter Oak Park — 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina

— 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina East Rancho Dominguez Park — 15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton

— 15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton George Lane Park — 5520 W. Ave L-8, Quartz Hill