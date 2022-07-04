Where To Celebrate The Fourth Of July In LA From Morning Till Night

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Independence Day is here, Los Angeles, and if you’re scrambling to find something fun to do, don’t worry. We got you.

We’ve gathered a rundown on the early-day events and the county’s best unofficial spots to watch fireworks after sunset.

(Writer’s note: If you head out, stay safe! COVID-19 cases are still high in L.A. County , and there's a greater risk for drunk drivers on holidays.)

Fourth Of July Festivities

Pacific Palisades July 4 Celebration : The city starts off with a 5 and 10k event in the morning. There’s plenty to enjoy, including a parade in the Pacific Palisades business district at 2 p.m. Tickets for the fireworks show in the evening must be purchased in advance.

When: 8:15 a.m. to after 9 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

Cost: $10 (For the fireworks show)

San Gabriel’s Kids' Day and 4th of July Parade : The city will hold a half-hour parade in the morning, followed by a roster of games, food trucks and live entertainment through the afternoon

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Historic Mission District (Near 428 South Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776)

Cost: Free

Santa Monica’s Annual Parade : The city is dedicating its fourth celebration to “healthcare, public safety and food service workers” for their work during the pandemic.

When: Starts at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Along Main Street in Santa Monica

Cost: Free

La Verne’s 4th of July Parade : The city’s holiday theme is “Home Sweet Home.” There’s a parade, Harley ride and a fireworks show with vendors. La Verne also offers free swimming at the aquatics center and open access to the skate park.

When: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

Cost: $10 (For the fireworks show)

The Rose Bowl’s Annual AmericaFest : The 96th annual event boasts a lineup of live performances, motocross and baseball. It’s a ticketed event that allows for tailgating at the stadium.

When: 2 p.m. to after 8:30 p.m.

Where: 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103

Cost: Starts at $20

Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party : The free event will have art, food, live music and a fireworks show.

When: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 200 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Cost: Free

Where To (Unofficially) Watch L.A. Light Up

While there are official fireworks spots, you can enjoy the shows from almost anywhere in L.A. County. Despite it being mostly illegal fireworks, it’s a tradition for our region to cover itself in smoke and light on Independence Day.

If you can get a clear view of the sky or climb to an elevated spot in your neighborhood, that might just be the best seat in the house.

If that’s not possible, here’s a short list of public places to visit. Some of these spots may require a short hike.