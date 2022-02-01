Support for LAist comes from
The Super Bowl Is Back in LA, And Rams Fans Are Beaming

By  Leslie Berestein Rojas
Published Jan 31, 2022 6:26 PM
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
(Kevin C. Cox
/
Getty Images)
The L.A. Rams are going to the Super Bowl, making it the second time a team will be playing the big game in their own stadium — last year, it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans at LA Live were still beaming the day after the Rams 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi stadium.

Lifelong Rams fan Scott Severe was one of the lucky ones. He was in the stands to see the Rams clinch the NFC Championship and came all the way from Utah for Sunday's game.

"Just…total elation, we were down in that end zone, so it was just nuts…what a venue…what a game. It was amazing," Severe said.

Severe grew up in Norwalk and was a fan before the team's 1995 move to St. Louis. He wishes he could go to the Super Bowl — LA's first in almost 30 years ago — but a party back home will have to suffice.

Football fan Anthony Johnson, from Watts, has another way in.

"Well, I'm actually going to be working the Rams game at the Super Bowl," he said.

The security firm Johnson works for will be working the big game.

"I get to see it for free; I get to see everybody have fun."

And Johnson will have fun, too, especially if the Rams win.

