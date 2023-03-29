Queen Mary Reopens For Tours On Saturday

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

After a three-year renovation, The Queen Mary in Long Beach will reopen to the public on Apr. 1.

The ship has been closed since 2020, during which time it underwent $5 million in critical repairs, including upgrades to its elevators and plumbing.

Details of the ship’s deterioration were made public in 2017 following a report which found that the ship's hull was so severely eroded that it could have led to flooding, which could in turn have led to sinking.

Additionally, authors of the report noted that some pillar supports in an exhibition space were in danger of collapsing.

Despite the recent renovations, another estimated $23 million worth of work is needed to prevent The Queen Mary from sinking.

The ship, which was built in Scotland, set sail on its maiden voyage in 1936, and was permanently docked at Long Beach in 1967.

The City of Long Beach took full control of the vessel in 2021 after the previous operators, Urban Commons, surrendered its leases. Officials were split over the ship’s fate — some wanted to scrap it or hand it off to another operator, because the cost to repair it was so steep — but decided to salvage the nearly century-old ship.

“Long Beach … has consistently reaffirmed that it's committed to preserving The Queen Mary because of its history and the value that it brings to the city," said Kristy Hutchings , a city hall reporter for the Long Beach Press-Telegram, in 2022. "The city is also proactively working to make the ship as profitable and valuable for everyone, for the city, as they can."

Tickets for tours of the newly renovated ship went on sale on Mar. 28.

“It is so exciting to finally welcome visitors back onboard this historic landmark,” said Mayor Rex Richardson in a statement. “We have worked tirelessly to protect the ship’s safety, preserve its rich history and bring it back to life.”