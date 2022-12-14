The Queen Mary Will Partially Reopen On Thursday

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

After being closed for almost three years, the Queen Mary ocean liner in Long Beach is partially reopening to the public starting Dec. 15.

Johnny Vallejo, deputy director of economic development for the city of Long Beach, said visitors will have access to the top promenade deck, and will also be able to see some of the shops, part of the Observation Bar and the Queen and Royal Salon. The city hopes to have the tourist attraction fully reopen to the public next March.

"It'll be done in phases," Vallejo said. "So we expect to have at least one or two of our restaurant operations operational for that March reopening, most of the attractions will be online and limited state rooms will be open. And then we plan for a an expansive reopening throughout spring and summer of the year."

The famed ship was shuttered for repairs. Those included taking off deteriorated lifeboats, strengthening ship bulkheads, and installing an emergency generator, said Kristy Hutchings, a city hall reporter for the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

"There's been a lot going on with the Queen Mary's renovations that have needed to be [done] for a long time," she said on KPCC's AirTalk program.

Some Long Beach residents aren't so thrilled about the reopening. According to Hutchings, the city has spent about $3.8 million this year alone for repairs. In the past 15 years, they've shelled out around $36 million.

"The concerns that people have are clear about the money spending and Long Beach, for its part, has consistently reaffirmed that it's committed to preserving the Queen Mary because of its history and the value that it brings to the city," she said. "The city is also you know, proactively working to to make the ship as profitable and valuable for everyone to the city as they can."