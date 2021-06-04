City Of Long Beach Takes Control Of The Beleaguered Queen Mary

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

For the first time in more than 40 years, the city of Long Beach is taking control of the Queen Mary.

The city owns the historic ocean liner, and previously contracted out to companies to run things day-to-day. A series of operators have been unable to keep up with maintenance and turn a profit. A recent report found the Queen Mary needs $23 million in urgent repairs and potentially hundreds of millions more in deferred maintenance.

Long Beach had been involved in a battle in bankruptcy court with the current operator, Urban Commons. Late last month, the Long Beach Post reported that court filings in the case warned that the ship, which made its maiden voyage from Southhampton, England in 1937, was in danger of flooding or possibly capsizing.

The ocean liner 'RMS Queen Mary' departs from Southampton Docks, UK, in October, 1967, en route to a permanent mooring at Long Beach. (Evening Standard/Getty Images / Hulton Archive)

In a statement on Friday, city officials said Urban Commons decided to suddenly surrender its existing leases.

"We're taking all steps and preparing for all the potential scenarios," said John Keisler, Director of Economic Development for the city of Long Beach. "We're working very hard with our legal team and also looking at the operations with our engineering team, identifying which urgent repairs would need to be done immediately."

Keisler, speaking to our newsroom's public affairs show AirTalk, which airs on 89.3 KPCC, said the city could potentially fund repairs through a combination of cruise ship passenger fees, leases on the land around the ship and the Tidelands fund.

For now, a news release from the city said:

The ship will remain closed to the public while critical repairs are completed, as it is faster and more cost efficient to complete this work when there are no visitors present.