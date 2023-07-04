El Tráfico Set To Break Attendance Record: Here’s What You Need To Know

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

L.A. soccer fans have more to celebrate than the Fourth of July. Tuesday marks the return of El Tráfico, the crosstown derby between MLS home teams LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy that draws hordes of fans – and seriously messes up traffic.

The teams take the field at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Record attendance is projected, with a sellout crowd of more than 80,000 expected to fill the stands – which could make it the top-attended MLS game in league history. The current record-holder is last year’s match between the Galaxy and Charlotte FC which drew 74,479.

It’s been a long wait for the teams’ passionate fans. The match was originally scheduled for February but was postponed because of winter storms.

El Tráfico will replace the Rose Bowl’s traditional July 4 firework show. But the Galaxy will host a post-match firework show for ticket holders.

What the fans are saying

George Sanchez, a professor at Cal State Northridge, has attended El Tráfico twice, once at the Galaxy home stadium in Carson and another time in downtown Los Angeles at what’s now BMO stadium. When asked what it’s like to be in the stands for the match, Sanchez, 45, said, “it's just fun no matter what. Whether you are a neutral or an ultra member of a supporters group or there with your family, it's just a lot of energy.”

LAFC supporter Zach Hernandez, 33 won't be at the match tonight but plans to watch the showdown on TV. “It brings attention to soccer or football,” said Hernandez, a barber from Whittier. “I think we are seeing a lot more soccer fans in the U.S. as well as in California. This game is elevating the star power on both teams.”

What to know

Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. If you have a ticket, arrive early! Traffic for a game of this magnitude is going to be tight so get there on time and get situated. Take advantage of the wait time by setting up a tailgate as long as you are respectful of your surroundings, prohibiting public intoxication and violence against other fans. You can read about all tailgating guides here .

Attendees can also visit Fan Fest, which was organized in support of both clubs, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm. The event will feature activities such as meet and greets, live music and food.

If you don’t have a ticket, enjoy the match from home. It’ll be broadcast live and for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. PST.