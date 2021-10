Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

In a series where the Dodgers and Giants traded victories, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished strong in their final victory over San Francisco on a controversial last call.

But hey, we won!

I took over our social media for the decisive Game 5. Here's how I tried to memorialize the experience, via cartoons.

*waits impatiently* (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

We figured out enough to win. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

*cue thumping dance music* (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

The Giants started strong, and things were dicey with that man on second... but Graterol ultimately had the stuff. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

He wanted to go home so badly... and then he finally did. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

Wrong sport, bro. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

We like to call it "The Tetris." (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

Take notes. Here's how you do it. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

You had to admit, that Giants home run was brutal and beautiful. Like staring at the void of the night sky. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

At the end of the week, this is how we feel too. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

For real. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

Not. So. Fast, Solano. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

He was prepped to FREEZE OUT the Giants. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

ALWAYS. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

We looooove L.A. (We love it!) (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

With contributions by LAist's Mike Roe.