Play In LA

CicLAvia Hits South LA This Weekend. Bicycles, Skateboards, Wheelchairs Or Unicycles Welcome

By  Sharon McNary
Published Dec 3, 2021 6:00 AM
A man wearing a blue jacket and gray shorts holds on to a bicycle with his toddler in a bikeseat. She's wearing a pink bike helmet and has her fingers in her mouth.
CicLAvia, from a recent version in Wilmington
(Farah Sosa)
The third CicLAvia event since pandemic restrictions were eased is coming Sunday, closing two major streets in South Los Angeles to motorized vehicles.

The South Los Angeles route is one of CicLAvia’s signature destinations, taking people on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, wheelchair, unicycle and any other non-motorized vehicle along five miles of Crenshaw and Martin Luther King boulevards.

ciclavia_2021_southLA_map_5_canva.png
Map of the CicLAvia route in South Los Angeles for Dec. 5.
(Courtesy of CicLAvia and Metro)

This version has four activity hubs at Crenshaw, King, Exposition and Central operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Presenting sponsor Metro will be out demonstrating its bike share. And you’ll pass by many local landmark parks and attractions.

CicLAvia chief strategist Tafarai Bayne says he’s there for the vegan chili cheese fries at world-famous Earle’s on Crenshaw. The grill is having a pop-up version out in front of the eatery.

And the people-watching is everything.

“My favorite part of CicLAvia is the opportunity to be out safe in the street, riding my bike and seeing so many other Angelenos out having a good time,” Bane said.

