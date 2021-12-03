CicLAvia Hits South LA This Weekend. Bicycles, Skateboards, Wheelchairs Or Unicycles Welcome

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The third CicLAvia event since pandemic restrictions were eased is coming Sunday, closing two major streets in South Los Angeles to motorized vehicles.

The South Los Angeles route is one of CicLAvia’s signature destinations, taking people on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, wheelchair, unicycle and any other non-motorized vehicle along five miles of Crenshaw and Martin Luther King boulevards.

Map of the CicLAvia route in South Los Angeles for Dec. 5. (Courtesy of CicLAvia and Metro)

This version has four activity hubs at Crenshaw, King, Exposition and Central operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Presenting sponsor Metro will be out demonstrating its bike share. And you’ll pass by many local landmark parks and attractions.

CicLAvia chief strategist Tafarai Bayne says he’s there for the vegan chili cheese fries at world-famous Earle’s on Crenshaw. The grill is having a pop-up version out in front of the eatery.

And the people-watching is everything.

“My favorite part of CicLAvia is the opportunity to be out safe in the street, riding my bike and seeing so many other Angelenos out having a good time,” Bane said.