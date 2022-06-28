Angels Vs. Mariners Brawl Leads To A Dozen Suspensions

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Major League Baseball handed out a dozen suspensions after Sunday's on-the-field and bench-clearing brawl between the Angels and Seattle Mariners. Nine of those went to Angels players, coaches and staff.

The nearly four-minute squabble occurred after Angels relief pitcher Andrew Wantz — who was making his first career start — threw a 93 mph pitch behind Mariners hitter Jesse Winker in the top of the second inning.

Some believe Wantz was thrust into the starting role as retaliation after a Mariners pitcher threw a 95 mph fastball near Mike Trout's head — one of the stars of the Angels — the night before.

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels dodges a foul ball against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Sunday's fistfight delayed that game by nearly 20 minutes, but things went without a tussle for the next seven innings, and the Angels came out on top 2-1 to avoid a sweep.

Wantz was suspended three games. His boss, interim manager Phil Nevin, got a 10 game penalty, which started with Monday night's game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim.

Here's who else was suspended:

Assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti: five games

Bench coach Ray Montgomery: two games

Catching coach Bill Haselman: one game

Reliever Ryan Tepera: three games

Reliver Raisel Iglesias : two games — both Tepera and Iglesias can appeal.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon will serve a five-game suspension next year as he is out for this season with a wrist injury. Rendon will not be able to join his team on the bench this week.

Not even the team interpreter, Manny Del Campo, was spared. He received two games for his part in the melee.

The Angels still eligible to play will be back on the field in Anaheim Tuesday night for another game against the White Sox.