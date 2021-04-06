Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LA Stage Alliance Shuts Down For Good After Awards Show Misidentifies Asian American Actress

By Chris Greenspon
Published Apr 5, 2021 5:36 PM
606bac9761a57b000a8179b6-eight.jpg
(Screenshot from LA Stage Alliance Website)
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The LA Stage Alliance shut down today after serious mishaps at their awards show last week, which raised questions about racial equity and led dozens of theater groups in the city to withdraw support for the organization.

At last week's pre-recorded Ovation Awards, which the LA Stage Alliance puts on, the host mispronounced actor Jully Lee's name when her award was called. Producers then put up a photo of a different Asian actor.

The play Lee starred in,"Hannah and the Dread Gazebo," was also credited solely to the Fountain Theatre, with no mention of co-presenter East West Players, which is one of the country's top Asian American theater companies.

In a social media post, Lee said she “was not the only person misidentified with a wrong photo/name mispronunciation. I was just the 1st one of the night. #DoBetter doesn’t even scratch the surface.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Snehal Desai is the artistic director of East West Players. He says while the LA Stage Alliance used to be a major advocate for the theater community, he doesn't feel too concerned about it shutting down:

"There was a time when this would have made a void or a significant impact, but not so much today. Now we have things like the Theatre Producers League of LA, we have Alternative Theatre LA. These are large cohorts that are picking up the mantle."

In a statement, L.A. Stage Alliance said:
"Our intention has always been to represent and promote the entire Los Angeles theatre community, but at this time we are unable to continue… We wish the entire community and it's stakeholders continued success."

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.