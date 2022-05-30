Support for LAist comes from
LA Remembers Its War Dead In Memorial Day Commemorations

By  Camila Thur de Koos  and Phoenix Tso
Published May 30, 2022 1:32 PM
U.S. flagssit at each rounded tombstone on a grassy lawn.
Los Angeles National Cemetery on Memorial Day last year.
(Chris Delmas
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Ceremonies were held throughout Southern California on Monday to commemorate the sacrifices made by those who've died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

At Forest Lawn in Glendale Chief Master Sergeant Jonathan Burke shared the stories of four service members who died while serving in World War II, the Korean War and Afghanistan.

"The freedoms we have today are due to the sacrifice of these men and women," Burke said. "They leave behind families who love them dearly. They leave behind colleagues who trade places with them. They leave behind a nation that sorely thanks them"

At Rose Hills in Whittier, the Memorial Day observance was scheduled to include remembrance trees and a vintage aircraft flyover.

Ceremonies were also planned at:

The Brief

In Long Beach, the names of all armed service members killed in combat since the 9/11 attacks are being read aloud at a Memorial Day service put on by the group Honoring Our Fallen. The tribute started early this morning and was expected to continue until about 2 p.m.

A special Memorial Day mass also was held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.

"We pray in a special way of course for those who died serving our country," said Auxiliary Bishop Alex Aclan who led the mass in the place of Archbishop José Gómez, who is isolating with mild COVID-19 symptoms after test positive last week.

Aclan also offered prayers for "everyone who is buried here at this cemetery."

