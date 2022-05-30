LA Remembers Its War Dead In Memorial Day Commemorations

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Ceremonies were held throughout Southern California on Monday to commemorate the sacrifices made by those who've died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

At Forest Lawn in Glendale Chief Master Sergeant Jonathan Burke shared the stories of four service members who died while serving in World War II, the Korean War and Afghanistan.

"The freedoms we have today are due to the sacrifice of these men and women," Burke said. "They leave behind families who love them dearly. They leave behind colleagues who trade places with them. They leave behind a nation that sorely thanks them"

At Rose Hills in Whittier, the Memorial Day observance was scheduled to include remembrance trees and a vintage aircraft flyover.

Ceremonies were also planned at:

L.A. National Cemetery in Westwood

Whittier City Hall

Veterans Monument in Pico Rivera.

In Long Beach, the names of all armed service members killed in combat since the 9/11 attacks are being read aloud at a Memorial Day service put on by the group Honoring Our Fallen. The tribute started early this morning and was expected to continue until about 2 p.m.

A special Memorial Day mass also was held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.

"We pray in a special way of course for those who died serving our country," said Auxiliary Bishop Alex Aclan who led the mass in the place of Archbishop José Gómez, who is isolating with mild COVID-19 symptoms after test positive last week.

Aclan also offered prayers for "everyone who is buried here at this cemetery."