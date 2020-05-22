Writing An Obit For An Immigrant Father And Day Laborer Who Died From COVID-19 Hits Close To Home
Writing an obituary is never easy.
This week, LAist began sharing the stories of Angelenos whose lives have been cut short by COVID-19. We began yesterday with the story of Gaspar Gomez of Pacoima, a father and longtime day laborer who died earlier this month.
But he’s much more than a day laborer and much more than a story. And that’s why I had hoped his daughter Lucia wouldn’t return any of my messages. I didn’t want to write an obituary, especially one about someone who could have easily been my cousin.
READ THE COLUMN:
Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. To support our nonprofit public service journalism: Donate now.