Writing An Obit For An Immigrant Father And Day Laborer Who Died From COVID-19 Hits Close To Home

Writing an obituary is never easy.

This week, LAist began sharing the stories of Angelenos whose lives have been cut short by COVID-19. We began yesterday with the story of Gaspar Gomez of Pacoima, a father and longtime day laborer who died earlier this month.

But he’s much more than a day laborer and much more than a story. And that’s why I had hoped his daughter Lucia wouldn’t return any of my messages. I didn’t want to write an obituary, especially one about someone who could have easily been my cousin.

READ THE COLUMN:

