Writing An Obit For An Immigrant Father And Day Laborer Who Died From COVID-19 Hits Close To Home

By Erick Galindo
Published May 22, 2020 2:29 PM
5ec81bf4a758ab0008b1c1dc-eight.jpg
(Illustration by Chava Sanchez)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Writing an obituary is never easy.

This week, LAist began sharing the stories of Angelenos whose lives have been cut short by COVID-19. We began yesterday with the story of Gaspar Gomez of Pacoima, a father and longtime day laborer who died earlier this month.

But he’s much more than a day laborer and much more than a story. And that’s why I had hoped his daughter Lucia wouldn’t return any of my messages. I didn’t want to write an obituary, especially one about someone who could have easily been my cousin.

READ THE COLUMN:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. To support our nonprofit public service journalism: Donate now.