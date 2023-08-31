LA Explores Possible Tour Bus Ban Near Hollywood Sign

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Tourists who wish to glimpse the Hollywood sign from a bus in the hills may not be able to do so eventually.

On Wednesday, the L.A. City Council approved a motion 11-0 that directs the city’s Department of Transportation to look into a possible ban on tour buses in neighborhoods that surround the iconic sign, one of L.A.’s biggest attractions.

According to the motion, introduced by Councilmember Nithya Raman, the streets surrounding the Hollywood sign are not safe or adequate for bus traffic.

A longstanding complaint from neighbors

“The narrow, winding streets of these neighborhoods are not suitable for large vehicles, and over the years residents have cited persistent moving violations and other infractions by Tour Bus operators,” the motion reads.

Raman represents Council District 4, which includes the Hollywood sign area.

In the motion Raman also notes tour buses are violating weight limits on hillside streets and that the restrictions “could be enforced more consistently.”

LAist has reached out to some Hollywood tour bus companies, which haven’t responded so far.

The area that would be affected by the possible ban is bound by Barham Boulevard, the ridgeline of the Santa Monica Mountains, Western Canyon Road, Franklin Avenue and the 101 Freeway.

Communities affected would include Hollywood Knolls, Hollywood Dell, Lake Hollywood, Hollywoodland, Beachwood Canyon and the Oaks.



'Blind curves and hairpin turns'

Neighborhoods near the Hollywood sign has curved narrow roads. (Vacclav/Getty Images / iStock Editorial)

Sarajane Schwartz, a 45-year resident of the historic Hollywoodland neighborhood, submitted a written comment in support of a tour bus ban.

“We are one of the most fragile and threatened neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles,” Schwartz wrote. “We have extremely limited egress and ingress and our main artery dead ends at both ends. ALL of our winding narrow streets — many dead-ending — with blind curves and hairpin turns are substandard. EVERY parked car prevents two-way traffic. Our streets just barely handle the needs of residents.”

The city’s transportation department has 120 days to report back with recommendations.

Wednesday’s motion also directs the LAPD, along with the transportation department, to report back within 30 days on weight restrictions in Council District 4 and what resources are needed to enforce them in the Hollywood Hills area.

Four council members were absent from Wednesday’s vote.



Ideas to ease tourist traffic

Last week the council approved two related motions from Raman: One that seeks to install permanent fencing at the end of Mulholland Highway to dissuade Hollywood sign viewers and reduce traffic, and another calling for a roundabout on Mulholland and other improvements to ease congestion.

The fencing in the first motion would replace a temporary fence put up years ago. The Bureau of Engineering is to report back on those motions, both of which Raman explained in a statement on her website.

“One of the City’s most well-known landmarks — really the very symbol of Los Angeles itself — the Hollywood Sign, is also one of our most most visited destinations not just in Council District 4 but in all of Los Angeles,” Raman’s statement read.

She continued: “Despite relying on the Hollywood Sign to attract tourists to the City, we have not invested in sufficient infrastructure in the hills to enhance visitors’ experience and ensure the safety of neighboring residents.”