LA County Eliminates Library Fines

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Aug 10, 2021 5:09 PM
someone dressed in a full-body Spider-Man costume sits under a stone arch reading a book at sunset
All L.A. County library fines have been waived following a vote by the Board of Supervisors.
(Road Trip with Raj
/
Unsplash)
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to waive fines on all overdue books and materials at county libraries and to not charge any fines going forward.

Supervisor Janice Hahn introduced the motion, which passed unanimously. She said library fines started as a way to generate revenue and incentivize people to return books on time, but instead for many patrons they've become a financial burden .

"Our society shouldn't allow 25 cents a day to stand between families and free access to books," said Hahn.

The motion is meant to help low-income families, young and older people, and other vulnerable populations.

Board Chair Hilda Solis thanked Hahn for the motion.

"I know that this is really something that's going to go a long way for kids and parents in my district, one of the poorest in the county," said Solis.

L.A. County joins more than 200 cities across the country — including the city of L.A. — that have eliminated library fines.

