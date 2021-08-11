LA County Eliminates Library Fines

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to waive fines on all overdue books and materials at county libraries and to not charge any fines going forward.

Supervisor Janice Hahn introduced the motion, which passed unanimously. She said library fines started as a way to generate revenue and incentivize people to return books on time, but instead for many patrons they've become a financial burden .

"Our society shouldn't allow 25 cents a day to stand between families and free access to books," said Hahn.

It's official: Starting today, ALL of our LA County Libraries are fine-free & all existing fines are being forgiven.



Our libraries are full of great resources & we want everyone to take advantage of them. Thanks to my colleagues for approving my proposal.https://t.co/pCC83tjKub — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) August 10, 2021

The motion is meant to help low-income families, young and older people, and other vulnerable populations.

Board Chair Hilda Solis thanked Hahn for the motion.

"I know that this is really something that's going to go a long way for kids and parents in my district, one of the poorest in the county," said Solis.

L.A. County joins more than 200 cities across the country — including the city of L.A. — that have eliminated library fines.